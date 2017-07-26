NEW 2018 POLARIS ACE LINEUP

— 2018 POLARIS PRESS RELEASE–

Polaris® ACE® has redefined the off-road experience by offering riders a sit-in chassis that combines the nimble handling and center-seating position of an ATV with the security and ease of use of a side-by-side.

Built specifically for those who want to enjoy the biggest off-road adventures but do not want or need a second seat, the lineup offers customers the freedom of controlling their own riding adventure.

For Model Year 2018, Polaris continues to innovate and enhance the ACE lineup, offering something for every rider, from first-time users to adrenaline junkies. ACE 2018 models include: the ACE 500 in Indy Red, the all-new ACE 570 EPS in White Lightning, and the powerful ACE 900 XC in Velocity Blue.

Polaris upgraded the ACE 570 EPS to provide all the features customers want for increased comfort and control all day on the trail. New features include:

Dual A-arm suspension

Quarter doors

Integrated and removable storage bin and lid

Front and rear mud guards (New on 500 as well)

Stainless steel silencer/muffler (New on 500 as well)

Seat slider (All models)

Accessory-ready, 4-point harness mounts (All models)



Also included in the 2018 ACE lineup is the industry’s first, single-seat, youth model – the ACE 150 EFI. The ACE 150 EFI is available for riders 10 years of age and older with adult supervision, and is the only single-seat youth ORV with a full cab frame. The 150cc, EFI engine has four parent-adjustable speed-limit modes that can be adjusted based on the skill level of young riders. Standard from the factory, the vehicle is limited to 10 mph (16.1 kph), and is adjustable to a top speed of 15 mph (24.1 kph), 22 mph (35.4 kph) or 29 mph (47 kph). The vehicle is part of Polaris’ Youth lineup, is available in Indy Red, and comes with one helmet.

Polaris Engineered Accessories™ offers a full line of integrated accessories including: roofs, windshields, doors, winches, storage, a fully integrated plow system, and other specialized products to make riding and working easier for ACE riders.

