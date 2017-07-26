Headline News
NEW 2018 POLARIS ACE LINEUP (July 26, 2017 1:32 pm)
2018 POLARIS GENERAL LINEUP (July 26, 2017 12:45 pm)
PJ1 Factory OEM Color Match Series (July 26, 2017 9:40 am)
2018 RZR DYNAMIX SUSPENSION (July 26, 2017 9:02 am)
NEW 2018 POLARIS SPORTSMAN 4x4s (July 26, 2017 8:26 am)

NEW 2018 POLARIS ACE LINEUP

July 26, 2017
Comments off
114 Views
Features, Home Features, Home Page, Machines, Polaris, Slideshow

— 2018 POLARIS PRESS RELEASE–

Polaris® ACE® has redefined the off-road experience by offering riders a sit-in chassis that combines the nimble handling and center-seating position of an ATV with the security and ease of use of a side-by-side.

Built specifically for those who want to enjoy the biggest off-road adventures but do not want or need a second seat, the lineup offers customers the freedom of controlling their own riding adventure.

For Model Year 2018, Polaris continues to innovate and enhance the ACE lineup, offering something for every rider, from first-time users to adrenaline junkies. ACE 2018 models include: the ACE 500 in Indy Red, the all-new ACE 570 EPS in White Lightning, and the powerful ACE 900 XC in Velocity Blue.

Polaris upgraded the ACE 570 EPS to provide all the features customers want for increased comfort and control all day on the trail. New features include:

  • Dual A-arm suspension
  • Quarter doors
  • Integrated and removable storage bin and lid
  • Front and rear mud guards (New on 500 as well)
  • Stainless steel silencer/muffler (New on 500 as well)
  • Seat slider (All models)
  • Accessory-ready, 4-point harness mounts (All models)

Also included in the 2018 ACE lineup is the industry’s first, single-seat, youth model – the ACE 150 EFI. The ACE 150 EFI is available for riders 10 years of age and older with adult supervision, and is the only single-seat youth ORV with a full cab frame. The 150cc, EFI engine has four parent-adjustable speed-limit modes that can be adjusted based on the skill level of young riders. Standard from the factory, the vehicle is limited to 10 mph (16.1 kph), and is adjustable to a top speed of 15 mph (24.1 kph), 22 mph (35.4 kph) or 29 mph (47 kph). The vehicle is part of Polaris’ Youth lineup, is available in Indy Red, and comes with one helmet.

Polaris Engineered Accessories™ offers a full line of integrated accessories including: roofs, windshields, doors, winches, storage, a fully integrated plow system, and other specialized products to make riding and working easier for ACE riders.

More information about Polaris Off-Road Vehicles and Polaris Engineered Accessories can be found at
www.Polaris.com.

Related Article

2018 POLARIS GENERAL LINEUP

Jul 26, 2017Comments off66 Views

— 2018 POLARIS PRESS RELEASE — In just 18 months since its launch, the Polaris® GENERAL™ has become the best-selling crossover side-by-side (SxS) on the market. Proven as the

PJ1 Factory OEM Color Match...

Use PJ1 primer under paint to provide a protective

Jul 26, 2017

2018 RZR DYNAMIX SUSPENSION

Jul 26, 2017

NEW 2018 POLARIS SPORTSMAN ...

— Here are the 2018 models and what Polaris

Jul 26, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤