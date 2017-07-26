NEW 2018 POLARIS SPORTSMAN 4x4s

— Here are the 2018 models and what Polaris had to say about them:

Polaris® Sportsman® all-terrain vehicles (ATV) are the No. 1-selling brand of automatic 4×4 ATVs. For Model Year 2018, Polaris has made several owner-inspired upgrades across its Rec/Utility line to enhance the performance and durability of the best-selling Sportsman.

New for 2018, the Sportsman 450 H.O., 570 and 570 SP models include an improved driveline system, new side panels and an even more comfortable ride:

Improved Driveline: The 2018 Rec/Utility vehicles feature 50-percent stronger half shafts and new joints providing increased durability at full turn so the half shafts withstand the toughest terrain. For driving on gravel or in water, improved rear-wheel bearing seals provide more durability and longer life. Polaris also enhanced the clutching and belt alignment for easier shifting, and softened the engine braking system (EBS) engagement for smoother descents.

New panels around the engine provide a more-comfortable and cooler ride. Improved Display: With the popularity of the digital gauges introduced on 2017 Sportsman Sport/Utility line, Polaris is adding them to the Rec/Utility models. The digital gauge is easier to read, both during the day and at night, by providing brighter and larger numbers, and two illumination color options (Blue and Red).

The Rec/Utility line for 2018 includes the Sportsman 450 H.O., Sportsman 450 H.O. EPS, Sportsman 450 H.O. Utility Edition, Sportsman 570, Sportsman 570 EPS, Sportsman 570 EPS Utility Edition, and Sportsman 570 SP and 570 SP Hunter Edition.

The Sportsman 850, Sportsman 850 SP, and Sportsman XP® 1000 and XP 1000 Hunter Edition continue to be offered as part of the Sport/Utility Line. The 2018 2-Up & Utility line includes the Sportsman Touring 570, Sportsman Touring 570 EPS, Sportsman Touring 570 SP, Sportsman X2 570, Sportsman Touring 850 SP, Sportsman Touring XP 1000 and Sportsman 6×6 BIG BOSS 570 EPS.

The Mud & Sport lineup continues to offer the Scrambler® 850, Scrambler XP® 1000, Sportsman 850 High Lifter Edition and Sportsman XP 1000 High Lifter Edition.

Polaris Engineered Accessories™ offers a full line of integrated accessories including: winches, storage, a fully integrated plow system and other specialized products to make riding and working easier for ATV riders.

