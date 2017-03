Duncan Racing LT500 Graphics Kit

YEAR: ‘87-‘90

MODEL: SUZUKI LT500

Part# DC-10-3500-S Suzuki LT 500 STD DR GRAPHICS YELLOW/Blu * w/Small “S” logo

Part# DC-10-3500-X Suzuki LT 500 STD DR GRAPHICS YELLOW/Blu *without “Small S”

*BY SPECIAL ORDER ONLY

*FRONT NUMBER PLATE NOT INCLUDED

*SEAT COVER NOT INCLUDED

* Colors and styles subject to change without notice

Call Duncan Racing to order: 619.258.6306

Retail Price- $175.00