NEW FRONT SAND TIRE FOR 4x4s

June 22, 2017
— ITP’s DUNE STAR SAND TIRES FOCUS ON UTVs & 4×4 QUADS —

For years sand tires have been designed for 2-wheel drive machines. The rear tires have had rows of paddles while the front tires had only a single rib in the middle. But, if you have an all-wheel-drive machine, shouldn’t the front tires also be helping to get traction too? That’s what ITP was thinking when they developed their Dune Stars.

For the fronts, the paddles don’t need to be as big and aggressive, because the rears have most of the weight during heavy acceleration. Therefore, the Dune Star front paddles have just enough depth to assist, but not mess up steering control. There’s still a center rib to get a grip in turns.

The Dune Star rears have progressed beyond the standard paddles with tread shapes to help strengthen the paddles and to provide a smoother ride over harder surfaces. The Dirt Wheels crew mounted up a set of ITP Dune Stars on our Polaris Ace 900 to  find out how well they work. So, what did we think?  We have a full ride review test report wrapping up now that will appear in the September 2017 issue of Dirt Wheels. You don’t want to miss it.

