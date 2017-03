The Drakart Scorpion is one insane UTV that is simply meant for a real driver to enjoy. You can get this machine with four different engine options that go from 190 horsepower to 350 horsepower through a turboed system! Virtually every part on this rad machine is made in-house by the crew at Drakart. Currently, the Scorpion is a rear-wheel-drive machine, but not for much longer! A 4×4 version is coming soon. Read up on Drakart’s awesome UTVs in an upcoming issue of Dirt Wheels!