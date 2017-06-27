NEW MECHANIX WEAR HIGH-DEXTERITY GLOVES

— There are many choices for UTV driving gloves these days and Mechanix Wear has a wide variety of options as well. Their latest new model is called the Specialty 0.5mm High-Dexterity. It provides protection for your hands while still allowing a precision feel. The three dimensional patterning is anatomically designed to follow the natural curvature of your hand and improve dexterity. In other words, it’s a driving glove you don’t have to take off to operate your cell phone of do detail work on your UTV.

When it comes to gloves, we can’t think of any other brand that has more different styles and specialty types than Mechanix Wear. You have The Original that comes in a variety of colors, the M-Pact that keeps you from getting busted knuckles and many other models that offer extra venting for hot weather or extra insulation for cold weather. There are different styles of wrist closures and the list goes on.

More info> http://www.mechanix.com