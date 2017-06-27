Headline News
NEW MECHANIX WEAR HIGH-DEXTERITY GLOVES
CFMoto 2018 models at AIMExpo (June 27, 2017 10:58 am)
THE NEW AUGUST 2017 ISSUE IS HERE! (June 27, 2017 8:10 am)
TUESDAY TREAD: MAXXIS BIGHORN 3.0 TIRES (June 27, 2017 6:07 am)
MODIFIED KTM WINS PIKES PEAK QUAD CLASS (June 26, 2017 4:22 pm)

NEW MECHANIX WEAR HIGH-DEXTERITY GLOVES

June 27, 2017
— There are many choices for UTV driving gloves these days and Mechanix Wear has a wide variety of options as well. Their latest new model is called the Specialty 0.5mm High-Dexterity. It provides protection for your hands while still allowing a precision feel. The three dimensional patterning is anatomically designed to follow the natural curvature of your hand and improve dexterity. In other words, it’s a driving glove you don’t have to take off to operate your cell phone of do detail work on your UTV.

When it comes to gloves, we can’t think of any other brand that has more different styles and specialty types than Mechanix Wear. You have The Original that comes in a variety of colors, the M-Pact that keeps you from getting busted knuckles and many other models that offer extra venting for hot weather or extra insulation for cold weather. There are different styles of wrist closures and the list goes on.

More info> http://www.mechanix.com

 

