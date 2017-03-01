NEW MODELS: 2017 UTV BUYER’S GUIDE

A roll cage for any age By the staff of Dirt Wheels

2016 was an exciting year with the release of all-new and upgraded 2017 UTV models. Polaris gave us a 168-horsepower RZR XP Turbo, a four-seat General, a much wider Ace 900 XC, more powerful Rangers and even a wider and better handling RZR S 570. Arctic Cat beefed up the suspension on its Wildcat X lineup, and Yamaha came out with a paddle-shifted YXZ1000R SS and a Special Edition model that has great new shocks. The biggest mic drop in the industry was Can-Am’s release of their Maverick X3. This triple-cylinder turbocharged machine sports 20-plus inches of wheel travel and puts out over 150 horsepower.

The capabilities of UTVs grow year after year, and we couldn’t be any more excited to see each new model get released. UTVs help bring out more riders that wouldn’t have gone the route of a non-roll-caged machine. While we have all of this year to find out about more new machines, let us enjoy what 2017 models there are with this year’s UTV buyer’s guide!

CONTACTS

Arctic Cat: (218) 681-9851, www.arcticcat.com

Bad Boy Offroad: (800) 774-3946, www.badboyoffroad.com

Can-Am: (715) 848-4957, www.can-am.brp.com

CFMoto: (888) 823-6686, www.cfmoto.com

Hisun: (972) 446-0760, www.hisunmotors.com

Honda: (310) 783-2000, www.powersports.honda.com

John Deere: www.deere.com

Kawasaki: (949) 770-0400, www.kawasaki.com

Kymco: (864) 327-4744, www.kymcousa.com

Odes: www.odesutvs.com

Pitster Pro: (801) 796-7416, www.pitsterpro.com

Polaris: (888) 704-5290, www.polarisindustries.com

SSR: (562) 926-2888, www.ssrmotorsports.com

Yamaha: (714) 761-7300, www.yamahamotor.com

ARCTIC CAT

ARCTIC CAT WILDCAT 4X ($20,499)

The 2017 Arctic Cat Wildcat 4X has been updated with new 15-inch aluminum wheels with ITP Ultracross tires. Robby Gordon helped redesign the suspension system with new trailing arms, stronger tie-rods, adjustable King off-road shocks and more. The engine remains the same as the 2016 H1 951cc mill and is paired with a CV-style transmission.

ARCTIC CAT WILDCAT X & X LTD ($18,499/$19,499)

The 2017 Arctic Cat Wildcat X Limited comes with the RG Pro suspension system, color-matched bumpers, a stronger roll cage, roof and doors. The RG Pro suspension system has stronger mounting points, tie-rods, frame supports and King shocks. The Wildcat X has the same suspension system but not as many accessories.

ARCTIC CAT WILDCAT SPORT XT/LTD EPS ($14,599/$15,999)

Both Wildcat Sport 700 models utilize an inline-twin four-stroke engine producing over 60 horsepower. Mated to the engine is a CVT. The 4×4 system has a front-locking differential, and EPS is standard. The Sport is 60 inches wide with dual-A-arm suspension front and rear. It utilizes Stage 5 Elka shocks.

ARCTIC CAT WILDCAT TRAIL ($11,999)

The 50-inch Wildcat Trail has three models. The Trail comes with half doors and steel wheels. The Trail XT EPS has power steering and aluminum alloy rims, plus camo color for an extra $1500. The Wildcat Trail Limited EPS has color-matched wheels, power steering and full doors for another $1000. All share a 700cc, four-stroke twin engine with CVT.

ARCTIC CAT PROWLER 1000/700 XT ($15,299/$13,999)

The Prowler lineup is for the recreational rider that wants utility features, like the tilting cargo bed that can hold up to 600 pounds. There is 10 inches of wheel travel at each corner. EPS comes standard on both machines, along with a four-wheel-drive system with a front-locking differential. Hydraulic disc brakes slow this machine down.

ARCTIC CAT PROWLER 500 ($9,499)

The Arctic Cat Prowler 500 has a 443cc, single-overhead-cam four-stroke engine mated to a CV-style transmission. This machine can tow 1500 pounds like its bigger Prowler siblings, but holds 100 pounds less in the bed. The suspension system on each corner of the 500 uses double-A-arm suspension with 7.5 inches of travel.

ARCTIC CAT HDX 700 CREW XT ($15,499)

Arctic Cat’s newest UTV is the utility-inspired HDX 700 Crew that can carry a driver and up to five passengers. The bed can handle 1000 pounds, and the Crew can tow up to 1500 pounds. The engine is a 695cc, single-cylinder four-stroke that is electronically fuel-injected. You can get this HDX in green, red or spend an extra $500 for the camo version.

ARCTIC CAT HDX 700/500 XT ($14,999/$11,999)

The HDX 700 XT and 500 share the same frame with the same suspension system of dual A-arms front and rear with 10 inches of travel. Both machines seat three and have a 1000-pound-capacity tilting cargo bed. The 700 XT comes with EPS. Both machines have a 4×4 system with a front-locking differential and two-wheel-drive mode.

BAD BOY

BAD BOY STAMPEDE XTR (TBD)

Bad Boy has been making UTVs for a little while now, and their new Stampede has just been extended to provide four-passenger seating. The Stampede XTR carries an 80-horsepower, 846cc, four-stroke engine that is liquid-cooled and electronically fuel-injected. It can tow up to 2000 pounds and can hold 600 pounds in its tilting cargo bed. Electronic power steering comes standard on this machine.

BAD BOY STAMPEDE 900 ($13,799)

The Stampede is a new machine with recreational utility features and an 80-horsepower engine. This Bad Boy has dual-A-arm suspension with 9.25 inches of travel up front and in the rear with 10.5 inches of travel. There is an EPS option for an additional $1000, and an EPS+ version with aluminum wheels and premium seats.

CAN-AM

CAN-AM MAVERICK X3/X3 X DS ($22,999/$24,999)

The new Can-Am Maverick X3 has a 154-horsepower, 900cc, turbocharged three-cylinder engine. This 64-inch-wide machine has 20 inches of suspension travel on each corner and has dual-A-arm suspension and trailing arms in the rear. The X3 X ds gains a set of aluminum beadlock wheels and adjustable Fox Podium RC2 reservoir shocks.

CAN-AM MAVERICK X3 X RS ($26,699)

The Maverick X3 X rs is the first production UTV that is 72 inches wide, and it beats its competition out with the longest suspension travel at 24 inches in the rear and 22 inches up front with Fox shocks. Beadlock wheels with 30-inch Maxxis Big Horn 2.0 tires come standard. Ground clearance is a healthy 15 inches. EPS is standard.

CAN-AM MAVERICK MAX X mr ($23,999)

The Maverick X mr is simply built for mud. A 101-horsepower Rotax V-twin four-stroke engine powers this mud slinger. Thirty-inch Gorilla Axle Silverback tires help the X mr claw through the stickiest situations. Fully adjustable Fox Podium shocks suspend this Maverick, and you can purchase a two-seat X mr version for $21,999.

CAN-AM MAVERICK MAX X rs/ds TURBO ($26,099/$25,199)

The top four-seaters in Can-Am’s lineup are the Maverick Max X rs and ds Turbos. These machines feature 131 horsepower, which is plenty fun. Sport-tuned suspension comes on both models, but the rs has upgraded Fox Podium RC2 shocks. Beadlock wheels and Tri-Mode EPS are factory-installed features on these Mavericks.

CAN-AM MAVERICK MAX TURBO ($22,499)

The Can-Am Maverick Max Turbo comes with the 131-horsepower Rotax 1000R V-twin engine. Fox 2.5 Podium QS3 piggyback shocks suspend the Maverick, along with dual A-arms up front and in the rear. Fourteen-inch aluminum wheels with 28-inch Maxxis Bighorn tires come standard, along with EPS. If you want a fast four-seater, this is it.

CAN-AM MAVERICK MAX DPS ($19,599)

The most basic Can-Am four-seat sport machine is the Maverick Max DPS. Dynamic Tri-Mode EPS is standard. Sport-inspired high-back seats keep all four riders secure. An EFI, 101-horsepower, 976cc, V-twin engine powers the Max DPS through an automatic CVT-style transmission. It’s fun for the whole family and your friends.

CAN-AM MAVERICK TURBO ($20,499)

The Maverick Turbo boasts a 131-horsepower, 976cc, V-twin engine that is turbocharged. This EFI sport UTV comes standard with Can-Am’s Tri-Mode power steering, along with 14-inch aluminum wheels that have 28-inch Maxxis Bighorn tires. You can get the similar 101-horsepower non-turbo Maverick DPS model for $17,599.

CAN-AM MAVERICK X xc ($18,599)

Tight trails and woods are what the X xc is made for. It has the power and performance of a Maverick 1000R in a 60-inch-wide platform. It comes with beadlock wheels, electronic power steering and an auto-locking front differential. A dual-A-arm design gives the X xc a soft ride in the front suspension with torsional trailing arms in the rear.

CAN-AM MAVERICK XC/XC DPS ($15,699/$16,599)

The base-model Maverick is nothing to laugh at. It comes with 14 inches of wheel travel on all four corners with Fox 2.0 Podium C shocks. A 101-horsepower, 976cc, V-twin, four-stroke engine powers it. You can get the DPS power-steering model for an extra $900. This machine has EFI and has Can-Am’s intelligent throttle control.

CAN-AM COMMANDER MAX LIMITED ($22,099)

The Commander lineup bridges sport performance with utility. The Max Limited comes with a GPS unit, half windshield, roof, winch, heavy-duty front bumper and bed rails installed in the cargo bed. Tri-Mode EPS is also a standard feature on the Commander Max Limited. You can get the two-seat version for $20,699.

CAN-AM COMMANDER MAX DPS/XT ($19,099/$14,499)

Can-Am’s Commander Max DPS comes with two engine options—799cc or 976cc V-twin four-stroke engines—that power all four wheels through an automatic CVT. Both versions come with electronic power steering, along with an auto-locking front diff for steep or messy terrain. You can get the Max XT version with bumpers and a winch.

CAN-AM COMMANDER MOSSY OAK HUNTING EDITION ($18,899)

This Commander comes in a hunter-approved camo color. A heavy-duty front bumper, 4500-pound winch, bed rails, mud guards and a full skid plate come standard. The Mossy Oak Hunting Edition also comes with two Kolpin 6.0 Impact gun boots and holders. Power comes from an 85-horsepower Rotax 1000 V-twin engine and EPS.

CAN-AM COMMANDER XT-P ($17,699)

Can-Am’s Commander XT-P comes with a 976cc, Rotax, V-twin,four-stroke engine that produces 85 horsepower. Power steering, 12-inch beadlock wheels, a heavy-duty front bumper, rock sliders, mud guards and a 4500-pound Warn winch come on the XT-P. This is a recreational/utility side-by-side that has everything you want for great riding.

CAN-AM COMMANDER XT/DPS ($13,299/$14,899)

If you want a utility-capable trail machine, the Commander DPS is a smart choice. It comes with standard EPS. Aluminum wheels with 27-inch Maxxis Bighorn 2.0 tires help this machine gain solid traction in many different types of terrain. The Commander XT comes with a heavy-duty bumper, 4500-pound winch, bed rails and mud guards.

CAN-AM COMMANDER ($12,199)

This well-priced recreation/utility vehicle sports fully independent suspension on all four corners for a good ride. In the rear is a dual-level cargo box that can hold 400 pounds in the top layer and 200 on the bottom. This machine can tow up to 1500 pounds. The powerplant is a 799cc, Rotax, V-twin, four-stroke that is fuel-injected and liquid-cooled.

CAN-AM DEFENDER MAX DPS/XT ($14,599/$17,199)

One of Can-Am’s newest machines is the Defender Max DPS. It comes with their Tri-Mode Dynamic power steering that has three sensitivity settings. The Max seats up to six, including the driver. The Defender Max comes in two engine options: HD8 800cc engine and HD10 1000cc engine. The XT has a Warn winch and full roof. Fourteen-inch cast-aluminum wheels come standard on both models.

CAN-AM DEFENDER MOSSY OAK HUNTING EDITION ($19,699)

This Can-Am Defender is the perfect utility UTV for hunting. Standard features include a heavy-duty steel front bumper, full under-body skid plate, a rear rack, Warn winch, EPS, half windshield, full roof, side mirror and portable LED spotlight. Storage is ample, and it is powered by a 976cc four-stroke engine.

CAN-AM DEFENDER XT ($15,699)

The Can-Am Defender XT comes with either a 72-horsepower Rotax HD10 V-twin engine or a 50-horsepower Rotax HD8 V-twin engine. This machine comes with EPS, 14-inch aluminum wheels with 27-inch Maxxis Bighorn tires, full roof and a Warn winch. The $21,599 XT Cab model has an enclosed cab and built-in heater.

CAN-AM DEFENDER ($10,999)

Can-Am’s Defender is a utility UTV that has recreational properties. The base model has stamped-steel wheels and manual steering. There are three engine options—a 500, 800 and a 1000cc—which are paired to a CV-style transmission. The 4×4 system has a Visco-Lok front differential. You can get each model with power steering.

CFMOTO

CFMOTO ZFORCE 800EX EPS ($11,599)

The ZForce 800EX comes with a 63-horsepower, 800cc, V-twin, four-stroke engine that is fuel-injected and paired with an automatic CVT transmission that has engine braking. A 3000-pound winch comes standard, along with a contoured roof and stainless steel bumpers. EPS comes stock, and this machine is 60 inches wide.

CFMOTO ZFORCE 800 TRAIL EPS ($10,799/$9,999)

If you want a CFMoto that fits well on tighter trails but still has 800cc power, then the ZForce 800 Trail EPS is for you. They are 51.2 inches wide for tight terrain. Dual-A-arm suspension with adjustable coil-over shocks are on all four corners, along with four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes. EPS and a 3000-pound-rated winch are standard.

CFMOTO ZFORCE 500 TRAIL EPS ($8,999)

The Force 500 Trail comes with EPS. There is a 38-horsepower four-stroke engine mated to a CV transmission. Fourteen-inch aluminum wheels and a 3000-pound winch are stock features. Compression- and rebound-adjustable shocks come on all four corners of this independently suspended CFMoto.

CFMOTO UFORCE 800 EPS ($10,799)

The CFMoto UForce line is designed for recreational driving and work. The 800 has an EFI 62-horsepower four-stroke engine. A CV transmission helps put power to the ground through a shaft drive system. A tilt bed holds cargo, and the machine can pull up to 1,250 pounds. Electronic power steering comes standard.

CFMOTO UFORCE 500 EPS ($5,999)

CFMoto’s UForce 500 EPS is a recreational utility machine designed to get the job done but still have fun. It sports an EFI, 500cc four-stroke engine. An automatic CVT transmission with reverse transfers power to all four wheels. There is a front-lockable differential. There is a large dump box on the rear for utility purposes.

HISUN

HISUN STRIKE 1000 CREW ($15,999)

HiSun has a sporty four-seater UTV called the Strike 1000 Crew. It carries an EFI, 976cc, V-twin four-stroke engine paired with an automatic CV transmission. The Strike 1000 Crew rides on front and rear dual-A-arm independent suspension with hydraulic disc brakes to help slow this four-seat machine down safely.

HISUN STRIKE 1000 ($13,999)

Hisun’s sport-oriented Strike 1000 shares the same 976cc four-stroke powerplant that the Crew model comes with. It has a locking front differential in its 4×4 system that can also be switched to two-wheel drive. A 3500-pound winch, electronic power steering, aluminum wheels, a roof and windshield are all standard features.

HISUN STRIKE 900/800 ($11,599/$10,999)

The Hisun Strike 900 carries a 924cc, and the Strike 800 utilizes an 800cc. Both are V-twin engines that are electronically fuel-injected. The towing capacity is 2000 pounds, and there is a 7.9-gallon fuel tank. The transmission is a fully automatic CVT with shaft drive. A 3500-pound winch comes standard.

HISUN STRIKE 550 ($8,999)

The Hisun Strike 550 utilizes a frame similar to the Strike 900 and 800. The width is a tight-trail-worthy 53.5 inches. The engine is an EFI 546cc single-cylinder four-stroke mated to a CV transmission with reverse. Independent dual A-arm suspension comes on the front and rear of this machine, and hydraulic disc brakes slow it down.

HISUN STRIKE 250 ($4,699)

The Strike 250 is a snug but possible fit for an adult. A roof, windshield, lights, front bumper, rear-view mirrors, half doors and a winch are all standard. An EFI, 229cc, single-cylinder four-stroke engine powers the Strike with 33-percent-lower gearing for 2017. The $4,749 Sector 250 is another machine in Hisun’s lineup.

HISUN SECTOR 1000 CREW ($15,999)

If you want a work-oriented UTV that can still be fun, the Sector line is a fairly inexpensive way to go. The Sector 1000 Crew comes as an EFI, 976cc, V-twin four-stroke engine paired to a CV transmission. There is a two-seat version of this machine for $13,999, and both models come in a 750 option as well for $9,999 and up.

HISUN SECTOR 550 ($8,999)

The Sector 550 shares the same frame and suspension as the Sector 750 and 1000, but comes with a tamer EFI, 546cc, single-cylinder four-stroke engine paired to a fully automatic CV transmission. This UTV can tow up to 1200 pounds, and a 3500-pound winch comes standard, as does a roof, windshield and aluminum wheels.

HISUN SECTOR 450 ($7,499)

The Hisun Sector 450 is meant for light duty work and trail exploration. Fully independent dual-A-arm suspension comes on the front and rear of this machine. Hydraulic disc brakes and a locking front differential in the 4×4 system are key features. That should help you get over larger obstacles in muddy terrain.

HONDA

HONDA PIONEER 1000-5 ($16,199)

Honda’s Pioneer 1000-5 sports an EFI, 999cc, twin-cylinder, four-stroke engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. It can be full auto or paddle-shifted. Air-leveling rear suspension keeps it riding at stock height when loaded. Flip-up seats in the bed make it five passengers. A Deluxe model is available for $17,199.

HONDA PIONEER 1000 ($13,999)

The Pioneer 1000 three-seater is a great recreational utility with 10-inch independent suspension on all four corners. The Pioneer comes with automatic, sport auto and manual drive mode. You can override the automatic transmission by shifting gears, and it will instantly go back to automatic mode. EPS is an additional $1200.

HONDA PIONEER 700-4 ($12,099)

The Pioneer 700-4 is a capable machine that seats four people with two seats that fold up from the bed. It carries an EFI, 675cc four-stroke engine paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. It can tow 1500 pounds and haul 1000 pounds. Four-wheel independent suspension has over 9 inches of wheel travel in the rear for a smooth ride.

HONDA PIONEER 700 ($10,499)

If you only carry one passenger, then the Pioneer 700 is a great recreational/utility machine. It can tow 1500 pounds and haul 1000, so getting work done is easy. Its three-speed automatic transmission is durable, and since there are mechanical gears instead of a belt, you won’t have to worry about snapping the belt under load.

HONDA PIONEER 500 ($8,999)

Honda’s Pioneer 500 is its smallest UTV, and it can fit on 50-inch-wide trails. It has a 475cc four-stroke engine paired with a five-speed auto trans. Select either paddle-shifting manual or full-auto mode. Wheel travel of 5.9 inches comes through double-wishbone suspension. It tows 1000 pounds and has a rear cargo rack.

JOHN DEERE

JOHN DEERE RSX850i ($11,999)

John Deere has three different versions of the RSX850i. All three come with a 62-horsepower four-stroke engine paired with an automatic CVT transmission. The Sport model adds a heavy-duty front bumper, winch and aluminum wheels for $14,699. The Trail version runs $14,749, and a more powerful RSX860i is $13,464 with EPS available.

JOHN DEERE XUV550 ($8,139)

John Deere’s XUV550 is a well-priced utility UTV. The 570cc, air-cooled, V-twin four-stroke engine and CVT are good for a top speed of 28 mph. It comes standard with heavy-duty bumpers, aluminum wheels and a winch. There is a four-seat crew version that starts at $9,739.

JOHN DEERE XUV855D S4 ($15,899)

This well-equipped machine is the top crew vehicle in John Deere’s lineup. It comes with a half windshield, roof with extra lights, heavy-duty bumpers, a winch and aluminum wheels. EPS comes standard on the S4. It seats four and has a cargo box that can hold up to 1000 pounds. It’s powered by a four-cylinder diesel engine.

KAWASAKI

KAWASAKI TERYX4 ($15,799)

The Kawasaki Teryx4 sports a liquid-cooled, EFI, 783cc V-twin with CVT. The front suspension is dual A-arm with Fox Podium shocks to provide a smooth ride. The rear suspension is independent and runs Fox shocks with 8.3 inches of wheel travel. There is a camo and LE version available.

KAWASAKI TERYX ($12,999)

The Kawasaki Teryx shares a lot of the same features as its four-seater counterpart, including its short length to fit on tighter trails. EPS is standard, as are three-tone bucket seats. The 4×4 system has an electronic-locking front differential. The rear cargo bed can hold up to 600 pounds, making this a recreational utility vehicle.

KAWASAKI MULE PRO-FXT ($12,999)

If you are in need of a pure-utility machine that can still tackle trails, check out the Mule line. This four-seater has a folding rear seat to provide even more cargo-bed room. An 812cc, three-cylinder four-stroke engine with CVT powers the Mule Pro-FXT. The EPS version goes for $14,799. There is a luxury version Ranch Edition for $16,999.

KAWASAKI MULE PRO-FX ($11,999)

If you are okay with a three-seater utility-capable Kawasaki, the Mule Pro-FX is a solid choice. The cargo bed can hold up to 1000 pounds, and it can tow up to 2000 pounds. It has four-wheel double-wishbone suspension with over 8 inches of wheel travel for a smooth ride. The electronic power-steering version starts at $12,999.

KAWASAKI MULE PRO-DX ($13,199)

The Mule Pro-DX shares the same frame and features that the rest of the line does, but you can get it with a 993cc, four-stroke, diesel, three-cylinder engine. A fully automatic CVT is paired to the engine. You can get a four-seat Mule Pro-DXT starting at $14,999. You can get the Pro-DX and Pro-DXT in EPS and LE versions.

KYMCO

KYMCO UXV 700i ($8,999)

In addition to making parts for many off-road manufacturers, Kymco has its own capable recreational utility machines. The Kymco UXV 700i is powered by a 695cc, fuel-injected, four-stroke engine paired with an automatic CVT. It has a locking front differential. There is a $9,399 camo model and a $9,199 Turf model.

KYMCO UXV 500i G ($11,299)

This machine is known as Kymco’s Generator model. Its 36-horsepower EFI engine has the ability to pump out 5 kW of electricity. A dash panel has the controls for the generator feature and even comes with a separate key so you can take the drive key with you and leave the engine running as a generator.

KYMCO UXV 500i ($7,999)

The Kymco UXV 500i shares the same frame as the 700i. It carries an EFI, 501cc four-stroke engine paired with an automatic CVT. The front and rear suspension are dual A-arm in design, and hydraulic disc brakes help slow the machine down on the front and rear. You can get a camo version of the UXV 500i for $8,399.

KYMCO UXV 450i ($7,999)

Kymco’s smallest UTV engine is the UXV 450i, but it is by no means slow. It has a torquey, EFI, 443cc, four-stroke engine that is liquid-cooled. It comes with a front-locking differential. It can hold 1200 pounds, and the tilting cargo bed can hold 420 pounds. There is storage under the hood, in the tailgate, under the seat and a locking glovebox.

ODES

ODES DOMINATOR X4 ($14,495)

The Odes Dominator X4 four-seater UTV is the company’s biggest machine. It comes in two engine options—a 800cc and a 1000cc four-stroke V-twin—that are liquid-cooled and electronically fuel-injected. This machine comes with great features for a reasonable price. A roof, windshield, 3500-pound winch, doors, LED light bars and more come standard.

ODES DOMINATOR X2 ($13,495)

The Dominator X2 is the two-seater version of the X4, and it comes with the same features that most other manufacturers’ machines don’t come with standard. This machine also has two different engine options between the 800 and 1000. Both powerplants are paired to a fully automatic CV-style transmission that has high, low and reverse gears. There is a front differential-locking ability in the 4×4 system.

PITSTER PRO

PITSTER PRO LIL MOJAVE ($3,299)

This little UTV packs a long list of standard features for a mini machine. The Lil Mojave has a Baja-style roll cage, bumpers and nerf bars. There is a throttle limiter, tilt steering wheel, adjustable driver’s seat and two cup holders. Aluminum wheels are standard. You can get another version called the Lil Ripper for the same price.

POLARIS

POLARIS RZR XP 4 TURBO ($27,499)

For 2017, Polaris boosted the horsepower from last year’s 144 horsepower to 168 horsepower out of a 925cc, ProStar Turbo H.O., four-stroke, DOHC, twin-cylinder engine and a CVT with high, low, neutral, reverse and park. This machine utilizes triple-bore front hydraulic brake calipers with dual-bore rear brake calipers for stopping power.

POLARIS RZR XP TURBO ($24,999)

This is the two-seat version of the new, more powerful RZR XP Turbo. With the most horsepower of any major manufacturer production UTV, the RZR is one fast machine. Fox Podium 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks suspend the front of this machine, while 3-inch Fox shocks suspend the rear with 18 inches of travel. The steering system has been upgraded to steer quicker.

POLARIS RZR XP 4 1000 HIGH LIFTER EDITION ($25,699)

Polaris and High Lifter have a great partnership with their competition-style mud machines. They also have a two-seat RZR XP 1000 HL Edition that goes for $22,699. Both have high-mount intakes and vents and 29.5-inch-tall High Lifter Outlaw 2 tires. For 2017 they changed the color scheme of the machine to blue.

POLARIS RZR XP 4 1000/1000 ($22,299/$19,499)

Polaris is still offering the infamous XP 1000 line that sports an EFI 999cc, ProStar, twin-cylinder, four-stroke engine paired with an automatic CVT. You can get the RZR XP 1000 in the two- or four-seat versions that ride on independent suspension on all four corners. EPS comes standard.

POLARIS RZR XP 1000 GOLD METALLIC ($23,999)

The special-edition Gold Metallic model is for rock-crawling enthusiasts. To start, this RZR comes with a front rock bumper, color-matched rock sliders and Polaris’ four-point harness system. Color-matched seats, beadlock wheels and 30-inch-tall Pro Armor Crawler XG tires come standard. A gated gear shifter helps keep you in the gear you want to be in, and there is a 55-percent-lower gearing in low.

POLARIS RZR XP 1000 VELOCITY BLUE ($20,999)

The Velocity Blue RZR XP 1000 comes with Polaris’ all-new Ride Command display system through a 7-inch touchscreen that has GPS and tracks your buddies that have the system. It also comes with a radio, in-door audio so you can listen to music while you ride, and a front and rear camera system for loading, unloading or negotiating technical terrain.

POLARIS RZR 4 900 S EPS ($18,499)

This four-seater carries the same 75-horsepower ProStar 900 engine as the RZR 900 S. It is a 60-inch-wide machine stretched to add two more seats. It has four-wheel fully independent suspension for a smooth ride. Sport-type high-back seats keep you comfortable and held in place for aggressive riding. EPS comes standard.

POLARIS RZR S 570 EPS ($12,999)

New for 2017 is a 60-inch-wide version of the Polaris RZR 570 that has standard EPS. The engine is the durable, 567cc, ProStar, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine/CVT combo. The new S-model suspension provides 12 inches of travel in the front and 12.5 inches of rear travel. Ground clearance is at a comfortable 12 inches.

POLARIS RZR 900 XC EPS ($17,299)

If you want power and performance to tackle tight trails and tricky terrain, the RZR 900 XC is a strong contender. It comes with a 55-inch width so it’s easy to maneuver in tight spaces. Aluminum wheels with 27-inch-tall GBC Dirt Commander tires provide traction, and EPS is standard. The 50-inch-wide RZR 900 goes for $12,999 without EPS.

POLARIS RZR 570 ($10,299)

The RZR 570 carries a liquid-cooled, EFI, 567cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine. An automatic CVT transmission helps disperse power to the differentials. Four-wheel, dual-A-arm suspension provides 9 inches of front-wheel travel and 9.5 inches in the rear. You can get the 570 with electronic power steering for $12,299.

POLARIS RZR 170 ($4,799)

The RZR 170 is Polaris’ smallest UTV. It has an EFI, 169cc, four-stroke engine. It’s designed for your young ones to have a good time and take their friend or sibling for a ride. It’s a rear-wheel-drive machine with swingarm rear suspension and single-A-arm front suspension. Braking consists of a four-wheel hydraulic disc system.

POLARIS ACE 900 XC ($12,999)

The all-new 2017 Polaris Ace 900 XC carries the same 78-horsepower ProStar 900 engine as last year’s Ace 900 SP model, but a remodeling of the plastics and a new suspension system has been implemented into the design. The 900 XC is 59 inches wide through the use of dual-A-arm front and rear suspension. There is over 12 inches of suspension travel on all four wheels.

POLARIS ACE 570/570 SP ($8,499/$9,999)

The Polaris Ace 570 is virtually the same as last year, except the front suspension now utilizes a dual-A-arm design. The Ace 570 SP version has EPS, an engine braking system and 12-inch cast-aluminum wheels. There is more legroom on this year’s model, and the plastics have been designed to be easier to get into. The SP comes with half doors.

POLARIS ACE 500 ($6,999)

Last year’s base-model Polaris Ace had a 320cc engine. For 2017 Polaris added a 32-horsepower, 500cc ProStar, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine that is electronically fuel-injected. The suspension is the same MacPherson-strut front end as last year, with 8.2 inches of travel and dual-A-arm suspension in the rear with 9.5 inches of travel.

POLARIS GENERAL 4 1000 ($20,999)

One of Polaris’ newest machines is their four-seat General 1000. The General line is one of the most comfortable sport utility UTVs ever created. The cockpit is well designed, with the instrument gauges that tilt with the steering wheel and comfortable bucket seats for all four riders. The machine comes with full doors, cast-aluminum wheels and automotive-style paint.

POLARIS GENERAL 1000 EPS ($16,299)

The General was released in 2016, and it quickly became a well-liked UTV designed to shred the trails yet still get the job done around the ranch. There are four two-seat models: the base ($16,299) White Lightning ($17,799) Camo Hunting edition ($18,999) and the Deluxe model with a winch and a sound system ($20,299).

POLARIS RANGER CREW XP 1000 EPS/XP 900 ($16,999/$13,699)

The Polaris Ranger Crew XP 1000 is one of their newest machines, and it comes with electronic power steering as a standard feature. It is the same as the Crew XP 900, but it packs a few more ponies. These machines seat six and are designed for utility work. There is a fully enclosed Northstar HVAC model with heat and AC for $25,999.

POLARIS RANGER DIESEL CREW ($14,999)

The Ranger Diesel Crew holds a 1028cc, three-cylinder diesel engine and has an alternator output of 110 amps. It can tow up to 2000 pounds. The bed can hold up to 1000 pounds with dumping capabilities. If you want a crew-sized machine with an engine that will last a long time, this Ranger is a suitable choice.

POLARIS RANGER CREW HIGH LIFTER EDITION ($20,499)

This Ranger Crew XP 1000 is built to tackle deep mud with special features like heavy-duty bumpers, a winch, high-clearance suspension A-arms, full doors and air/CVT intake tubes that are routed above the bed. Twenty-eight-inch-tall High Lifter Outlaw 2 tires help this machine claw through muck. The two-seater High Lifter Ranger sells for $18,999.

POLARIS RANGER 6X6 (2016 model: $12,599)

This machine can hold up to 1,250 pounds in its rear dump box due to having two sets of wheels in the rear. All six wheels have fully independent suspension with 9 inches of rear-wheel travel and 9.6 inches of front-wheel travel. A 760cc, four-stroke, twin-cylinder engine with CVT powers it. The Ranger 6×6 will tow 2000 pounds.

POLARIS RANGER DIESEL HST DELUXE ($20,999)

This machine has a factory-installed cab that has a heater, defroster and air conditioning. Powered by a durable, three-cylinder, 1028cc diesel engine, it has turf mode to help keep surfaces on the job site nice. It utilizes four-wheel independent suspension with 6 inches of wheel travel and four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes.

POLARIS RANGER XP 1000/XP 900 ($15,999/$12,999)

New to the lineup is the Ranger XP 1000, which sports a 80-horsepower engine and shares features that the XP 900 has. The Ranger XP 900 sports an EFI 875cc ProStar motor that pumps out 68 horsepower. The XP 1000 comes with electronic power steering stock, but you can upgrade the XP 900 to power steering starting at $13,299.

POLARIS RANGER CREW 570-6/570-4 ($11,799)

If you want a machine that can hold up to six passengers but don’t need all the power of a 900 motor, then the Ranger 570-6 is a solid choice. It sports an EFI, 44-horsepower, 567cc, four-stroke engine. Front MacPherson struts with 9 inches of wheel travel complement the 10-inch-travel rear dual-A-arm design. There is a four-seat version for $10,799.

POLARIS RANGER 570 FULL SIZE ($10,299)

The Polaris Ranger lineup has so many options! The Ranger 570 Full Size is a good one. It can seat three comfortably and has enough power to carry a total payload capacity of up to 1500 pounds and can tow 1500 pounds. While the Ranger line is utility-inspired, this machine does well out in the trails.

POLARIS RANGER 570/500 ($9,999/$8,999)

The Ranger 500 is Polaris’ take at a well-priced side-by-side that has reasonable features. It is powered by a DOHC, single-cylinder four-stroke engine that puts out around 32 horsepower. It has all-wheel drive and can be changed to two-wheel drive. The cargo box can hold 500 pounds, and it can tow 1500 pounds. You can upgrade the engine to a 570 with 44 horsepower.

POLARIS RANGER EV LI-ION ($22,999)

If you prefer to pilot electric machines, the Ranger EV Li-Ion just raised the bar for electric performance. It has up to 50 miles of range per charge, and a single, 48-volt AC-induction motor provides the power. It can carry 500 pounds and tow 1500 pounds. This machine only comes in camouflage. A less powerful version goes for $11,299.

SSR

SSR SRU170RS ($3,599)

SSR’s SRU170RS is a sturdy little UTV. The engine is a 168cc, air-cooled, four-stroke single. An automatic CVT transmission with forward, neutral and reverse is paired with the motor and chain driven to the rear wheels. Dual A-arms suspend the front of this machine with a swingarm in the rear. A spare tire is standard.

YAMAHA

YAMAHA YXZ1000R/YXZ1000R SS ($19,999/$20,599)

The Yamaha YXZ1000R was released in 2016, and it quickly became a favorite in the UTV industry for its performance and manual shifting. For 2017 they came out with a new transmission that is still a sequential five-speed, but they took out the manual clutch and installed paddle shifters. The Sport Shift model is easier to use in wooded and tight terrain.

YAMAHA YXZ1000R/YXZ1000R SS SPECIAL EDITION ($21,599/$22,399)

The Special Edition model of the YXZ1000R and SS models boast a sleek-looking color scheme, but style isn’t what makes this machine special. The Fox Podium 2.5 X2 shocks are the impressive upgrade. They are fully adjustable and make the machine much more comfortable to drive. You can purchase a gear-reduction kit for all YXZ models.

YAMAHA WOLVERINE ($10,999)

While the Wolverine may not be a full-blown sport machine, it certainly handles well, with over 9 inches of suspension travel in the front and rear that is adjustable. It sports a more powerful, 708cc, four-stroke engine. You can get the Wolverine with EPS for another $1000. There is also the Wolverine R-Spec model and R-Spec Special Edition models for $13,199 and $14,799 respectively.

YAMAHA VIKING VI EPS ($13,999)

The Viking VI can carry a whole crew of people around on job sites or for hunting and trail explorations. It shares the same engine and suspension numbers as the three-seat Viking, but an anti-sway bar was added in the rear. It has a diff-lock feature. The SE model goes for $14,999 and the Ranch Edition model goes for $15,599.

YAMAHA VIKING ($11,999)

Yamaha started a revolution with the Rhino UTV. The next release was the three-seat Viking with a 686cc, four-stroke powerplant. It was designed for utility purposes with a bit of recreation in mind. Suspension numbers reach to 8.1 inches of wheel travel in the front and the rear. The EPS model goes for $12,999.