New Polaris Single-Seat Youth ACE 150 EFI

March 2, 2017
Polaris' new Ace 150 EFI is the first single seat machine machine aimed at the youth market.
Polaris is the first brand in yet another category of off-road vehicle with the announcement of the single-seat Polaris ACE™ 150 EFI, the industry’s only single-seat youth model with a protective cab frame. Modeled after full-size performance Polaris ACE vehicles, the Polaris ACE 150 EFI gives kids 10 years old and older the single-seat freedom.

Youth drivers will now have the option of the safety of a cage in a single-seat vehicle.
The Polaris ACE 150 EFI has several features to provide a safe, enjoyable ride. The 150cc, Electronic Fuel Injected (EFI) engine has four speed-limit modes. Standard from the factory the vehicle is limited to 10 mph. Adults are able to adjust the top speed to 15 mph, 22 mph or 29 mph, based on the skills of the rider. Other safety features include LED daytime running lights, seatbelt, side nets, whip flag and parking brake. Additionally, the vehicle comes with a video explaining safe operation and a DOT-approved helmet to reinforce the importance of wearing proper safety gear.

As you would expect in a youth model, the Ace 150 EFI has a host of safety features.
The Polaris ACE 150 EFI offers a large ergonomic range of adjustability to grow with the driver. This includes ample amounts of headroom, tilt steering wheel and pedals, and adjustable bucket seat for growing riders. Likewise, the vehicle is the most capable youth model, featuring 6-in. of rear suspension travel, 9-in. of ground clearance, and large 22-in tires. The features enable easier maneuverability over obstacles and provide easier handling for youth riders. For added customization, the Polaris ACE 150 EFI can be accessorized with poly roof, half-windshield, and front and rear bumpers.

Drivers will be able to accessorize the Ace 150.
The Polaris ACE 150 EFI will be available Indy Red, retails for $3,799 and is expected in dealerships end of March.

