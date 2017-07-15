NEW QUADBOSS XTREME RAMPS

— Quadboss introduces two new ramps—the Quadlite Big Daddy bi-fold 48×69-inch ramp (#565099, $184.99) with a load rating of 1250 pounds and the Quadlite Xtreme ramp (shown, #565148). The bi-fold ramp is good for Polaris RZR 570 and all Aces, but most will want the Xtreme with a 2500-pound rating. Extruded rectangular aluminum side rails and rectangular cross-members resist bending, and the top is a high-traction mesh surface for non-slip loading and unloading. Triple rubber-coated tabs and adjustable straps with metal hooks securely attach the ramps to the hauler. Each has a two-year manufacturer’s warranty. The Xtreme’s MSRP is $299.99 a pair; see your Quadboss/Tucker Rocky dealer.