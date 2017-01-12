Headline News

NEW!
RZR 900 & 1000
HEAVY-DUTY CONNECTING RODS!
Hot Rods is now introducing the new RZR 900/1000 connecting rods. Each connecting rod has an 8% thicker beam and a larger radius around each end of the rod, compared to the OEM.  This translates to greater strength and longevity, giving you the confidence to tackle any sand dune or mountain that stands in your way.
unnamed

WHY HOT RODS?
 
* Double-drilled small ends for increased lubrication (8704).
* Tapered small end with unique oil groove in bronze bushing to prevent galling under high loads (8708).
Connecting Rod Fits:
Polaris RZR 900 UTV
(2011 – 2014)
Retail Price:
$99.95
Connecting Rod Fits:
Polaris RZR 1000 UTV
(2014 – 2015)
Retail Price: 
$119.95
Engineered specifically for
RZR 900/1000 Big Bore Cylinder Kits
Big Bore Cylinder Kit:
Polaris RZR 900 UTV
(2011 – 2015)
Retail Price: 
$1095.95
Big Bore Cylinder Kit:
Polaris RZR 1000 UTV
(2014 – 2016)
Retail Price:
$1195.95
One single connecting rod is where it all began for Hot Rods and with over two decades of experience, continuously improved designs and an ever expanding line of applications; Hot Rods has continued to be, not only the “The Original” aftermarket replacement rod, but the best aftermarket replacement rod.

