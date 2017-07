Here is a cost-effective way to experience professional level boots. The Sidi X-3 SRS is made with the same laminated Technomicro as its top-level, high-end boots. It features the same cam-lock buckles, Cambrelle® inner lining, heel and insole, pivot system, and the revolutionary sole replacement system. The X-3 is available in orange, black, white and high-viz yellow for $395. Adult sizes are available now.

CONTACT: www.motonation.com, 619-401-4100