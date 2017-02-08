NEW SPECIAL EDITION YAMAHA YXZ1000R!

The new 2017 YXZ1000R SS SE has Matte Carbon and Matte Black painted bodywork with color matched seats, a Racing Blue frame with color matched A-arms, and durable 14-inch true bead lock wheels. New SE interior features include high-quality, lightweight aluminum throttle and brake pedals, painted shift lever, factory-installed interior lighting, and a sport-inspired rear view mirror. Lightweight aluminum rear knuckles are added to all SE YXZ models, and this new Sport Shift SE also gets a highly durable and wear-resistant rear skid plate composed of High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (HMWPE).

All of Yamaha’s SE YXZ models feature industry-exclusive, massive twin-wall FOX® 2.5 Podium X2 Shocks®. These unparalleled shocks were developed in tandem with Yamaha specifically for the 2017 YXZ models. They provide improved slow speed comfort without sacrificing performance during aggressive driving situations, along with unprecedented adjustability to suit a variety of driving types and preferences. A new level of performance and comfort are achieved by creating completely independent high and low speed compression and rebound adjustment to dial in the extensive 16.2-inches of front and 17.0-inches of rear travel. Additional features of the X2 shocks include dual adjusters on the upper cap and twin tube structure, dual rate springs with coupling and crossover adjustment, position sensitive damping, and more.

Yamaha first introduced the YXZ1000R SS in June of 2016. Boasting the same industry-first 3-cylinder 998cc engine and unparalleled direct-connection feeling as the original YXZ, the YXZ1000R SS features Yamaha’s confidence-inspiring Sport Shift transmission. The SS technology is defined by a 5-speed sequential shift manual transmission equipped with an advanced automatic clutch and pure-sport inspired paddle shifters – eliminating the need for both the clutch pedal and taking your foot off the gas during shifting. Additionally, the YXZ’s manual transmission eliminates the need for a CVT belt, providing maximum durability in aggressive, high-performance off-road situations.