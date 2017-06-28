NiteRider Releases Pro ADV 3600 Light Set

High-quality auxiliary lighting for adventure bikes

NiteRider—the consensus go-to source for bicycle lighting systems—has entered the powersports category with the ADV 3600 Set, a rugged, powerful, lightweight auxiliary lighting system for adventure bikes.

An ADV-specific product with second-to-none engineering, the ADV 3600 Set comprises a pair of dual-beam CREE™ LED units that emit a combined 7200 lumens, resulting in a massive enhancement in visibility, greatly improving the ride experience on the highway or trail. Venting and cooling fins are incorporated into the heads, and multiple light levels are possible, including high and low beams and a daylight safety flash. Installation is straightforward, with black hard-anodized, machined-aluminum mounts and three plastic shims of varying thicknesses, and the lamps can be aimed in any direction. NiteRider also offers a version with a 1-inch ball for RAM mounting. Each package includes a well-thought-out wiring harness with handlebar-mounted remote switch and gold-plated, military-spec connectors. All cables feature high-quality rubber jackets that remain flexible even in very cold conditions.

While NiteRider may be an unfamiliar brand to some ADV enthusiasts, the brand has earned a stellar reputation for its high-quality auxiliary bicycle lighting, and their new offerings for adventure bikes maintain this no-compromises approach, with U.S. construction and painstaking attention to detail.

This actually marks a return to powersports for NiteRider, whose HID and halogen products were prominently featured in the 2005 Baja 1000 film Dust to Glory before the company focused on its core market during the economic downturn. In the meantime, NiteRider was a pioneer in adapting LED technology to portable-lighting applications. In addition to bicycle and motorcycle lighting, the company offers products for ATVs, off-road automobiles, outdoor use and industrial purposes.

“We’re pleased to reenter the motorcycle segment with a top-shelf adventure product,” said company founder Tom Carroll. “We’ve seen customers adapting our Lumina self-contained bicycle lighting systems to their ADV bikes, so we knew there was a market for a durable lighting system with a low profile and substantial illumination. The reception has been extremely positive, and we look forward to serving the powersports industry for many years to come.”

Two dual-beam CREE LED 3,600-lumen headlamps produce a combined 7,200 lumens

Rugged, off-road specific design

Multiple light-level modes

Includes wiring harness, handlebar-mounted remote switch, and mounting hardware

Custom reflectors designed for off-road riding

Designed, quality-tested, and hand-assembled in San Diego

Lifetime warranty

Suggested retail price on the ADV 3600 Set is $599.99. For more info, visit www.niterider.com.