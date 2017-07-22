OVER A HALF MILLION MULES!

— In 1987 Kawasaki began producing Mules in the USA at its plant in Lincoln, Nebraska. After 30 years of this there has now been 534,444 that have rolled off the assembly line. Wow, that’s a lot of Mules!

The Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing plant in Nebraska first began in 1974 with a 270,000 square foot building. Today it’s a 2.4 million square foot compound employing 2,000 hard working people.

“Many of our employees farm, have acreages and raise livestock, so they understand what it means to have a vehicle you can count on,” says KMM Sr. Vice President Mike Boyle. “When you visit KMM, you’ll see this pride in how particular our employees are and how they nit pick the smallest detail. This comes from the expectations and culture of the company and the environment in which these people were raised.”

The Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing plant in Nebraska produces ATVs, UTVs, personal watercraft and other vehicles. And, the Mule is certainly one of the machines they’re quite proud of.