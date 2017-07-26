Use PJ1 primer under paint to provide a protective barrier for all your Keep your plastics looking fresh with the PJ1 Factory OEM color match series. Made to match factory plastics and keep them looking like new.

Primer White & Grey:

PJ1 Primer is a fast-dry primer that provides maximum rust protection and adhesion for a finishing top coat. PJ1 Primer can be used with lacquer, enamel, and acrylic paints. It is a multi-urpose product and can be used on metal, fiberglass, wood, and most plastic surfaces. It s ideal for Powersports, Automotive, Marine, Aviation, Home, and Industrial use.

Factory OEM Color Match:

Honda Red:

PJ1 Factory OEM Color Match Epoxy Paint, Honda Red is an exact match to your 1988 – 1989 CR Motorcycle Frame.

Kawasaki Green:

PJ1 Factory OEM Color Match Epoxy Paint, Kawasaki Green is an exact match to your 1999 – 2002 KX Motorcycle frame.

Yamaha Blue:

PJ1 Factory OEM Color Match Epoxy Paint, Yamaha Blue is an exact match to your 1998 – 2006 YZ Motorcycle Frame.

For more info and purchasing options visit PJ1 Aerosol Coatings