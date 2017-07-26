Headline News
PJ1 Factory OEM Color Match Series (July 26, 2017 9:40 am)
2018 RZR DYNAMIX SUSPENSION (July 26, 2017 9:02 am)
NEW 2018 POLARIS SPORTSMAN 4x4s (July 26, 2017 8:26 am)
NEW 2018 POLARIS RZR TURBO DYNAMIX (July 25, 2017 8:00 pm)
Machined Integrations Wheel Bearing Greasers (July 25, 2017 3:36 pm)

PJ1 Factory OEM Color Match Series

July 26, 2017
Comments off
95 Views
2 block, Home News, Home Page, News

Use PJ1 primer under paint to provide a protective barrier for all your Keep your plastics looking fresh with the PJ1 Factory OEM color match series. Made to match factory plastics and keep them looking like new.

Primer White & Grey:

PJ1 Primer is a fast-dry primer that provides maximum rust protection and adhesion for a finishing top coat. PJ1 Primer can be used with lacquer, enamel, and acrylic paints. It is a multi-urpose product and can be used on metal, fiberglass, wood, and most plastic surfaces. It s ideal for Powersports, Automotive, Marine, Aviation, Home, and Industrial use.

Factory OEM Color Match:

Honda Red:
PJ1 Factory OEM Color Match Epoxy Paint, Honda Red is an exact match to your 1988 – 1989 CR Motorcycle Frame.

Kawasaki Green:
PJ1 Factory OEM Color Match Epoxy Paint, Kawasaki Green is an exact match to your 1999 – 2002 KX Motorcycle frame.

Yamaha Blue:
PJ1 Factory OEM Color Match Epoxy Paint, Yamaha Blue is an exact match to your 1998 – 2006 YZ Motorcycle Frame.

For more info and purchasing options visit PJ1 Aerosol Coatings

Tags
, , , ,

Related Article

2018 RZR DYNAMIX SUSPENSION

Jul 26, 2017Comments off41 Views

NEW 2018 POLARIS SPORTSMAN ...

— Here are the 2018 models and what Polaris

Jul 26, 2017

NEW 2018 POLARIS RZR TURBO ...

— Here is the top performance RZR for 2018.

Jul 25, 2017

Machined Integrations Wheel...

ATV and UTV Wheel Bearing Greasers Wheel bearings for

Jul 25, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤