PJ1 Fast Black Engine and Case Coating

July 24, 2017
Satin 500F Engine and Case Coating:

  • PJ1 Fast Black 500F Satin Black Case Paint was developed for all 2-stroke and 4-stroke motorcycle engine cases, cylinders and heads.
  • PJ1 Satin Case Paint applies easily in a one step process and provides a smooth factory-like durable finish.
  • PJ1 Satin Case Paint resists chipping and scratching. Dirt and mud wash right off with soap and water.
  • ALSO AVAILABLE IN GLOSS AND WRINKLE (like bed liner)

Gloss Black Epoxy Paint:

  • Gloss Black Frame and Accessories Coating
  • PJ1 Fast Black Epoxy Paint provides a high gloss, porcelain-hard finish for all motorcycle frames and other metal components that require a factory-like durable finish.
  • PJ1 Fast Black Epoxy Paint is easy to apply, chip and scratch resistant, and guards against rust and corrosion.

High Heat Coating 1500F:

PJ1 Fast Black Exhaust System Paint (Product No. 16-HIT) was originally formulated for NASA for use on reentry spacecraft. As a silica-ceramic hybrid, it moves with the metal as it heats/expands and cools/contracts to give it durability. PJ1 Exhaust Paint forms a protective shield against rust and corrosion. It resists chipping and scratching. Temperature Tolerance: Withstands up to 1500F
For Use On: It is well-suited headers and expansion chambers Not for use on engines, crankcases, transmissions, or radiators!
Finish: Flat Black
Application Instructions:

    • Blast etch or sand to expose bare metal.
    • Remove all loose debris.
    • Flush surface with non residue evaporative cleaner such as PJ1 Super Cleaner (Product Number 3-20, 3-21(CA Compliant))
    • Apply paint within 24 hours.
    • Shake can vigorously for a full minute. Apply 3 or 4 thin even coats. Shake can between coats. More thin coats are better than fewer thick coats.

Heat Curing On the Vehicle:

  • Run at idle for 10 minutes.
  • Cool for 20 minutes.
  • Run at idle for 20 minutes.
  • Cool for 20 minutes.

Heat Curing Off the Vehicle:

  • Let paint dry completely.
  • Heat to 250F/121C for 30 minutes.
  • Heat to 250F/121C for 30 minutes.
  • Cool for 30 minutes.
  • Heat to 400F/204C for 30 minutes.
  • Cool for 30 minutes. Heat to 650F/343C for 30 minutes.

For more info and purchasing options visit the PJ1 website: PJ1 Aerosols

