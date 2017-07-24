PJ1 Fast Black Engine and Case Coating

Gloss Black Frame and Accessories Coating

PJ1 Fast Black Epoxy Paint provides a high gloss, porcelain-hard finish for all motorcycle frames and other metal components that require a factory-like durable finish.

PJ1 Fast Black Epoxy Paint is easy to apply, chip and scratch resistant, and guards against rust and corrosion.

High Heat Coating 1500F:

PJ1 Fast Black Exhaust System Paint (Product No. 16-HIT) was originally formulated for NASA for use on reentry spacecraft. As a silica-ceramic hybrid, it moves with the metal as it heats/expands and cools/contracts to give it durability. PJ1 Exhaust Paint forms a protective shield against rust and corrosion. It resists chipping and scratching. Temperature Tolerance: Withstands up to 1500F

For Use On: It is well-suited headers and expansion chambers Not for use on engines, crankcases, transmissions, or radiators!

Finish: Flat Black

Application Instructions:

Blast etch or sand to expose bare metal. Remove all loose debris. Flush surface with non residue evaporative cleaner such as PJ1 Super Cleaner (Product Number 3-20, 3-21(CA Compliant)) Apply paint within 24 hours. Shake can vigorously for a full minute. Apply 3 or 4 thin even coats. Shake can between coats. More thin coats are better than fewer thick coats.



Heat Curing On the Vehicle:

Run at idle for 10 minutes.

Cool for 20 minutes.

Run at idle for 20 minutes.

Cool for 20 minutes.

Heat Curing Off the Vehicle:

Let paint dry completely.

Let paint dry completely.

Heat to 250F/121C for 30 minutes.

Cool for 30 minutes.

Heat to 400F/204C for 30 minutes.

Cool for 30 minutes. Heat to 650F/343C for 30 minutes.

For more info and purchasing options visit the PJ1 website: PJ1 Aerosols