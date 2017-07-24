PJ1 Fast Black Engine and Case Coating

Satin 500F Engine and Case Coating:
- PJ1 Fast Black 500F Satin Black Case Paint was developed for all 2-stroke and 4-stroke motorcycle engine cases, cylinders and heads.
- PJ1 Satin Case Paint applies easily in a one step process and provides a smooth factory-like durable finish.
- PJ1 Satin Case Paint resists chipping and scratching. Dirt and mud wash right off with soap and water.
- ALSO AVAILABLE IN GLOSS AND WRINKLE (like bed liner)
Gloss Black Epoxy Paint:
- Gloss Black Frame and Accessories Coating
-
PJ1 Fast Black Epoxy Paint provides a high gloss, porcelain-hard finish for all motorcycle frames and other metal components that require a factory-like durable finish.
-
PJ1 Fast Black Epoxy Paint is easy to apply, chip and scratch resistant, and guards against rust and corrosion.
High Heat Coating 1500F:
PJ1 Fast Black Exhaust System Paint (Product No. 16-HIT) was originally formulated for NASA for use on reentry spacecraft. As a silica-ceramic hybrid, it moves with the metal as it heats/expands and cools/contracts to give it durability. PJ1 Exhaust Paint forms a protective shield against rust and corrosion. It resists chipping and scratching. Temperature Tolerance: Withstands up to 1500F
For Use On: It is well-suited headers and expansion chambers Not for use on engines, crankcases, transmissions, or radiators!
Finish: Flat Black
Application Instructions:
-
- Blast etch or sand to expose bare metal.
- Remove all loose debris.
- Flush surface with non residue evaporative cleaner such as PJ1 Super Cleaner (Product Number 3-20, 3-21(CA Compliant))
- Apply paint within 24 hours.
- Shake can vigorously for a full minute. Apply 3 or 4 thin even coats. Shake can between coats. More thin coats are better than fewer thick coats.
Heat Curing On the Vehicle:
- Run at idle for 10 minutes.
- Cool for 20 minutes.
- Run at idle for 20 minutes.
- Cool for 20 minutes.
Heat Curing Off the Vehicle:
- Let paint dry completely.
- Let paint dry completely.
- Heat to 250F/121C for 30 minutes.
- Cool for 30 minutes.
- Heat to 400F/204C for 30 minutes.
- Cool for 30 minutes. Heat to 650F/343C for 30 minutes.
For more info and purchasing options visit the PJ1 website: PJ1 Aerosols