GEAR GRINDER: ALPINESTARS TECHSTAR VENOM GEAR SET

A-stars’ all-star gear By the staff of Dirt Wheels

The Techstar Venom jersey hugs your body well, but it isn’t restrictive to your movement. The Techstar Venom pant has two waist adjustments, and the knee sections are large to accommodate for knee braces or knee guards.

Alpinestars has always been known for their fan-favorite boots, but they have been producing complete gear sets for a few years now, and we were excited to get our hands on some. We decided to go with the premium Techstar Venom gear. We decided the best way to test it was out in the California desert during the summer.

MATERIALS AND TECHNOLOGY: TECHSTAR VENOM JERSEY

$49.95 The Techstar Venom jersey has a lightweight, vented poly-fabric chassis that wicks moisture away and incorporates mesh panels for comfort. It’s optimized for demanding off-road conditions and is built for great movement. The jersey is also designed with a seamless collar and cuffs for weight savings and durability.

TECHSTAR VENOM PANT

$179.95 The Techstar Venom pant now utilizes Alpinestars’ adaptive stretch technology. It’s made up of a multi-panel, stretch fabric that offers strength, a great fit and durability. The pant also has four-way stretch panels on the thighs, frontal stretch fabric in the crotch, stretch accordion above the knee, a mesh stretch panel below the yoke on the rear, a Babel 3D knee construction and a Babel back yolk panel. The pant also has a lot of vented areas to keep your lower body cool.

What’s a good set of gear without a great set of gloves? The Aviator gloves are made with a stretch fabric that hug your hand and won’t bunch up. The Velcro wrist closure makes it easy to get on and off.

AVIATOR GLOVES

$39.95 The Aviator glove is ergonomically designed to fit your hand well. It has stretch fabric and a single-piece Clarino palm for better grip. The palm features localized perforations to prevent heat build-up, internal silicone gel padding on fingers for comfort and the wrist features a TPR Velcro closure. TESTING From the first time you put it on, you can tell that Alpinestars has done their homework on this gear. The jersey fit is amazing, it has tremendous venting areas, and, man, is it light! The pant has great features like a ton of room in the knee section for today’s knee guards or much bulkier knee braces. The pant has an adjustable waistband on each side for that snug fit. The gloves fit very tight, almost to the point where we should have selected a size XL when we normally wear a large, but they are comfortable nonetheless. The most impressive part of the Techstar gear is when you get to ride in it. It’s so flexible that it almost feels like you’re Stretch Armstrong! We tested the gear in the desert when it was over 100 degrees. We were sweating a ton, yes, but even at those crazy temps it felt like someone turned on the air conditioner with how well vented the gear was. This was a huge advantage to keep our core temperature down. When you add in how light the gear is, this means less fatigue as well. The other cool factor are the colorways offered. We chose this gear for the pure fact that it is loud and people will know you’re rocking a set of Alpinestars gear! If you fancy a nice cool roost in the heat but wished that your ATV/UTV had an AC unit, this could be your ticket to “cool town.”