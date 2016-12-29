GEAR GRINDER: AXO A2 BOOTS

Year-long performance test By the staff of Dirt Wheels

The crew here at Dirt Wheels strongly believes in wearing the proper protection for riding any type of terrain. Some of us wear motocross boots on all types of ATVs, whether we ride fast or slow. One of our test riders selected a set of AXO’s $399 A2 boots. Considering the price, we decided it would be beneficial to do a long-term test, so our rider has been testing the boots for a year. The 2016 model A2s are out now, and after the 2015 boots have been used as our rider’s main footwear for a year of riding, it is time for their evaluation.

CONSTRUCTION

AXO’s A2 boots are built to be very tough and durable while offering comfort and flexibility. The A2 utilizes hard plastic and leather for the carcass of the boot with a traditional sole that is easy to replace. There is a metal tip on the toe of the boot that helps keep the layers connected.

Built into AXO’s boot is a reinforced-nylon, anti-torsion brace system that is hinged and allows free movement when bending your ankle, yet protects your ankle from bending the wrong way.

The closure system utilizes adjustable aluminum buckles with plastic straps that are also adjustable.

THE TEST

After a year of hard wear and tear on AXO’s A2 boots, there is only one major complaint—the boots easily outlast the soles. However, getting a boot resoled is easy and not that expensive to do. The buckle system is easy to operate, even when packed with mud. Throughout the year, we managed to break only one strap, and that was due to the little metal connecting pin falling out that the buckles clamp onto.

AXO’s boots are very comfortable after an initial stiff break-in. You can wear them for hours of riding and not get any irritation in the boot area. The hinge system offers extra protection for your ankle while allowing free movement forward and back. The sizing of the A2s are pretty accurate.

Last year the A2s came in two color choices: white and black. For 2016 AXO added a lot more colors to choose from. You can get the boots in white, black, black/fluo-green, black/fluo-orange, black/fluo-yellow, white/blue, and white/orange. To see the whole color lineup and order yourself AXO’s riding gear or $399 A2 boots, go to www.axo.com or call (877) AXO-RACE (877-296-7223).