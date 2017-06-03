FASTHOUSE RIDING GEAR

— PRODUCT EVALUATION By the staff of Dirt Wheels —

Living in Southern California generally means you have wonderfully warm weather, clear skies and a brisk breeze to keep you pleasantly cool, right? Wrong! Generally, we have eight months of warm temperatures that often times settle around 100 degrees for a longer time than we’d like, but the trade-off is winters that tend to stay above freezing. That brings us to proper riding apparel choices, and, fortunately, Fasthouse has us covered through spring and summer! We picked out a riding outfit that included a vented jersey, comfortable pants and well-fitted gloves.

THE JERSEY

We recently built up a Yamaha Banshee that was red, and we wanted a gear set to match its style and era, so we contacted Fasthouse and picked out their Retro Red Flying Machine jersey that they collaborated with FMF to create. We ran the Banshee with a set of FMF pipes that provided power and speed, and this jersey helps you enjoy both of those factors. Fasthouse made this jersey lightweight and well-fitted. There is a lot of mesh in this simple design that allows for air to flow through the material and keep you cool on a hot day. As FH would say, “The faster you go, the cooler you are.” This jersey goes for $65.

COMFORTABLE GLOVES

Comfort and fitment are very important when it comes to gloves. If they aren’t tight enough, your hands slip around inside them, and if they are not comfortable, that can leave you irritable. Fasthouse has the Grindhouse gloves that fit well and have great features. The top panel and thumb panel of the gloves are made out of a breathable mesh material so your hand stays dry and helps wick away moisture. The palm and inner thumb of the gloves are made out of leather that is smooth and durable. The cuff of the Grindhouse glove is non-adjustable, so make sure you get the right size to get a good fit. A set of Grindhouse gloves go for $29.95.

NICE PANTS

We picked out the Fasthouse Speed Style pant in red that goes for $139.95 to finish out our gear set. This pant is lightweight and comfortable for days of riding. It uses snag-resistant thigh and calf panels, two-way stretchable knee and rear yoke panels, and has full-grain leather inner knee panels. A perforated poly front panel provides great ventilation to keep you cool on blistering days. The fit of these pants is pretty snug, so going up a size might be a great idea; however, you can adjust the waist with a hip adjustment on each side and a buckle system in the center.

Fasthouse makes very comfortable, lightweight and stylish gear, and we are stoked to have it during our usual hot weather. Go to www.thefasthouse.com to check out their full lineup, or call (661) 347-7950.