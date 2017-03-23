GEAR GRINDER: FOX LEGION OFFROAD GEAR SET

All-weather riding threads for the trails By the staff of Dirt Wheels

The weather can change constantly while you are out shredding trails. One minute it’s warm and comfortable, and then a storm strolls through with cold winds and rain. The Fox Legion Offroad gear allows you to stay comfortable throughout your ride with over-the-boot pants, a ventilated jacket, boots and gloves. The set will run you around $1,065.80; however, each piece of gear is great to have on its own.

LEGION OFFROAD JACKET

Fox’s Legion Offroad jacket comes with a lot of features, including a great ventilation system. There are two large vents on the back of the jacket, along with two sleeve vents and two more zippered vents on the chest of the jacket. When it comes to storage, the Legion Offroad jacket has two large pockets on the front that can also double as two more air vents and one more small pocket on the chest that can hold a cell phone or anything similar in size. The cuffs on the sleeves are adjustable to provide a comfortable fit and the tail of the Legion is longer in the rear for more coverage with an adjustable waist.

Fox uses their Cordura panel construction to provide a material that is resistant to ripping and is stretchable for comfort. On the charcoal-colored version of the Legion jacket, Fox included reflective material to be easily seen at night. The jacket costs $199.95.

LEGION EX PANT AND GLOVES

The Fox Legion over-the-boot pant is designed for trail and enduro riding. This pant is also made with Cordura rip-resistant stretch panels for comfort and mobility. There are two large zippered vents on the front of the EX pant, and there is one pocket that can hold keys or a phone. The knees stretch enough to fit knee pads underneath, and there is a vent on each knee for airflow. The bottom of the legs of the pant has an inner Velcro collar that fits over your boots and keeps trail debris out, while an outer zippered layer closes over your boot as well and has an adjustable cuff for a good fit. The pant goes for $249.95.

The $39.95 Legion gloves are comfortable and fit well. They keep your hands warm without being too thick, and the palm of the glov es are reinforced for longevity. The top of the gloves have rubber ribs that protect your hands from bushes and roost hitting them. The Legion gloves are easy to slip on and have an adjustable wrist cuff.

INSTINCT OFFROAD BOOTS

Fox’s Instinct Offroad boots were designed with the trail rider in mind. They are very protective, with features like a hinge lockout system that stops hyperflexion. The buckle closure system is easy to use, and there are four straps for a great fit. The boot is made from Fox’s Duratac rubber compound that provides grip and durability to the boot. One of the key features to the Instinct is the lug pattern sole that provides great traction when walking around off the quad, and the lugs reduce build-up of mud so you continuously have traction to your pegs. It takes some time to wear these $574.95 boots in,, but once you do, they are comfortable to wear for hours of riding.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Fox has been making great riding gear for a few decades, and they carry items that can suit any type of riding. The Legion Offroad gear set is designed for cold-weather riding, but it has great ventilation systems for when it warms up outside. The only complaints we have are that the zippers can get a little stuck when they get dirty and the fit of the gear is tight, so going a size up might be a good idea. The boots fit normally and are very well made. The buckle system is one of the best we have used as well. Go to www.foxracing.com to check out the rest of the gear line, or go to your nearest Fox dealer.