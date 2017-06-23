Headline News
FRESHEN UP YOUR OLDER QUAD

June 23, 2017
— Rebuilt cylinder from Millennium Technologies —

When rebuilding or freshening up your engine, servicing the cylinder can be an overlooked process. You may think that a cylinder that is smooth to the touch is good to go with the new piston kit, but it could be a ticking time bomb. It takes very specialized measuring tools and a lot of knowledge to see if the cylinder bore is truly round and not just a bit oval. The cylinder walls might not be parallel for the full distance of the bore. We had an older Yamaha Warrior cylinder that was on the second overbore. There is a third overbore available, but they are rare, and there is no fourth overbore. In other words, the bore could be repaired by boring the steel sleeve, but if the cylinder wore at all, there was no other repair option other than buying a new cylinder.

 

This is what the cylinder looked like before we sent it to Millennium Technologies. It looks okay, but it needed to be bored to make the bore itself perfectly straight and round again.
This is what the cylinder looked like before we sent it to Millennium Technologies. It looks okay, but it needed to be bored to make the bore itself perfectly straight and round again.

 

ANOTHER OPTION
You see, we often say this or that is “hard as steel” or “hard as iron.” Compared to marshmallows or even aluminum, iron and steel are very hard. But, a ceramic-metal composite like Millennium Technologies’ proprietary Nickel Silicon Carbide (NSC) cylinder plating process is much harder. Since we couldn’t afford to have the cylinder wear any further, we opted to have Millennium Technologies precision-bore the iron sleeve, and then plate the fresh bore to make sure that the cylinder will last for a good long time. The cost to overbore and plate a single-cylinder engine is $249.95. Simply re-plating a cylinder to repair a worn or peeled surface is just $209.95. Millennium can do more than just bore a cylinder. If you have a plated aluminum cylinder, as most modern high-performance quads and UTVs do, the company techs can repair damaged cylinders, then bore the aluminum back to size and plate the bore like it was from the factory but better. It can also do all sorts of two- and four-stroke crank and head performance mods, head rebuilds, valve seat and combustion chamber repair, and a lot more.

 

When we got the cylinder back, the new surface looked perfect. All we needed to do was clean it and reassemble the engine.
When we got the cylinder back, the new surface looked perfect. All we needed to do was clean it and reassemble the engine.

 

WHAT WE THINK
Oftentimes Millennium can repair things you wouldn’t think possible. If you have damaged engine parts, check to see if they can do the repairs. In our case, they saved and added longevity to a cylinder that was otherwise beyond saving.
Contact Millennium Technologies at (888) 779-6885 or visit www.mt-llc.com.

