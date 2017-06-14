PRODUCT EVALUATION: SIDI GAVIA GORE-TEX DRIVING BOOTS

Comfortable driving boots for UTV adventures By the staff of Dirt Wheels

There may be a few of us out there who have attempted to drive a UTV with a full-moto boot. Maybe you jumped off your quad and took your buddy’s UTV out for a spin, or you just tried to drive with a moto boot for kicks. Heck, maybe you simply moved your truck while wearing a moto boot. Whatever the case, you probably soon realized wearing moto boots just doesn’t work well for riding. Then there are full-driving shoes, which work amazing, but they are expensive and don’t work well for ATV riding if you need to ride one. Is there something in between?

Sidi has the Gavia boot that was produced for motorcycle adventure riders. The Gavia was also tested in UTVs, and Sidi claims they work tremendously well. We acquired a pair to test that claim and to see if they filled that boot/driving-shoe void.

FIT AND FINISH

Sidi’s Gavia boot is made from Gore-Tex. Gore-Tex is a highly breathable and waterproof material thanks to an integral inner membrane. This material protects your feet from water and mud and creates a breathable barrier that allows moisture from sweat to exit. The Gavia would be considered a half-length boot, and it has an elastic stretch panel in the gaiter area for a perfect fit. There is external outer-ankle protection, along with internal-heel, inner-ankle and toe protection. For foot traction, they’ve incorporated a non-slip rubber sole.

The interior is lined with Cambrelle in the foot area for comfort, and the upper is lined with Teflon mesh, which prevents complete absorption of water and sweat. These materials will not retain water or sweat on the inside of the boot and will dry quickly. Access to the interior of the boot is via an external zipper. When you’re ready to zip them back up, a Velcro strap makes it tight around your lower leg. The Gavia is very stretchable thanks to a multi-paneled arch and Achilles heel area.

LET’S DRIVE

For our test, we hopped in our XP Turbo RZR four-seater. The test area was a desert terrain riddled with rocks, tight corners and fast roads. The first thing we noticed is how flexible the boot was. The Gavia fit extremely well to our feet and closed tight to our legs. While driving, we didn’t feel any restrictions to the lower portion of our legs or our feet, unlike a full-moto boot where “standing on it” has a whole new meaning. When driving with one foot only, the boot didn’t hang up on the pedals or anything else in the cab. Driving with two feet at the same time also resulted zero hang-ups or issues. The XP Turbo had the stock doors which have a big open area where mud and water can enter. We blasted through a river crossing, and water did enter the cab, but with the Gore-Tex material, our feet remained completely dry. The non-slip sole, even when wet, kept our feet firmly planted on the pedals.

Just for fun, we hopped on our Honda Rubicon and rode with the Gavia boots on. They were so flexible and were a dream to ride a quad with. They offer as much protection as a work boot, so we wouldn’t suggest these for racing or riding sport quads, but for 4×4 quads they work well.

OUR THOUGHTS

The Sidi Gavia filled the driving/riding-boot void for us. We were impressed with how flexible they were, and getting them off and on was a breeze. Even when we were walking around or hiking up small hills, they were like wearing a hiking boot. They offer great comfort, driving performance and protection. They also worked well for trail riding on the ATV. If you’re looking at getting driving shoes, we suggest you consider these functional driving boots as a great option. The Gavia Gore-Tex driving boot retails for $250 and come in adult sizes. To get a pair of your own or for more information, visit Sidi’s U.S. distributor at www.motonation.com or call (619) 401-4100.