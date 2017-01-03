Headline News
POLARIS ANNOUNCES NEW OFF-ROAD VEHICLES FOR 2017 (January 4, 2017 7:39 pm)
Check out this Honda Pilot with a Rotax 670cc Mach 1 two-stroke engine! (January 4, 2017 12:55 pm)
AWESOME 490 TWO-STROKE QUAD (January 4, 2017 12:24 pm)
Building a 500cc two-stroke quad (January 3, 2017 10:25 am)
TUESDAY TREAD: STI CHICANE RX (January 3, 2017 6:00 am)

TUESDAY TREAD: STI CHICANE RX

The STIs work very well in all types of terrain. They roll smoothly and track very predictably in the sand. Bump absorption is great, and so is puncture resistance.
January 3, 2017
Comments off
1501 Views
2 block, Features, Home Features, Home Page, Product Tests, Tuesday Tread

A NEW TIRE FOR PERFORMANCE UTVS

The UTV tire market is hot. Most high-performance UTV owners are choosing to increase their machine’s tire size when switching to aftermarket meats. The most popular size is 30 inches tall on either a 14- or 15-inch wheel. So, this month we spent some time with a new STI tire. STI has been in the ATV game for years and recently developed stronger UTV-specific tires as well. STI’s latest product is the Chicane RX. The eight-ply tire is available in a handful of sizes that include 28/10-14, 30/10-14, 30/10-15 and 32/10-15, and they are all non-directional DOT rated.

The Chicane RX is currently available in four sizes: 28/10-14, 30/10-14, 30/10-15 and 32/10-15, and start aat $165 each. STI has a huge selection of cool wheels as well.
The Chicane RX is currently available in four sizes: 28/10-14, 30/10-14, 30/10-15 and 32/10-15, and start aat $165 each. STI has a huge selection of cool wheels as well.

 

STI CHICANE

We tried 30×10-14s mounted on all four corners on our Desert Edition Polaris RZR. It’s a typical trail machine with a few add-ons, like shocks, doors and a cargo box. We drive most UTVs in 4WD, and that’s what we did for this test, and all the tires were inflated to 20 psi. The Chicanes were mounted on STI’s HD5 beadlock wheels.

On our test loop we found the Chicanes were very predictable on the loose dirt-covered hardpack. Front turn-in traction was good, while the rear tires would slide predictably. At high speed, straight-line tracking was perfect, and there was no wandering or any unbalanced feeling.

The STIs work very well in all types of terrain. They roll smoothly and track very predictably in the sand. Bump absorption is great, and so is puncture resistance.
The STIs work very well in all types of terrain. They roll smoothly and track very predictably in the sand. Bump absorption is great, and so is puncture resistance.

We were very impressed at how well the Chicanes took the ruts and rocks when the terrain got rough. Bump absorption was very close to stock and ultra smooth. Any rock under 6 inches tall that we ran over you could barely feel. The bigger ones deflected smoothly without offering feedback through the steering wheel. In the sand it was more of the same. In our desert terrain the tires are much better than the general-purpose stock tires at holding a straight line. They help the RZR follow in the ruts better and rarely tried to climb out of them.

The larger-than-stock STI Chicane RX tires still allow for a smooth and comfortable ride. They are much more predictable than the stockers and have proven to have superior puncture resistance. For a stock or mildly modified car, the STI Chicane RXs are a perfect choice. Price as tested is $215. Contact STI at
www.stitireandwheel.com.

Tags
, , , , , ,

Related Article

screen-shot-2017-01-04-at-12-53-42-pm

Check out this Honda Pilot with a Rotax 670cc...

Jan 04, 2017Comments off186 Views

Rotax 670cc Mach 1 two-stroke motor in Honda Pilot.

lz490-2

AWESOME 490 TWO-STROKE QUAD

How to build one yourself on a budget! There’s

Jan 04, 2017
kx-1

Building a 500cc two-stroke...

Here is the quad most riders were wishing Kawasaki

Jan 03, 2017
czar-250r-1

MAKING A HONDA TRX250R EVEN...

Turning a classic quad into a true work of

Dec 30, 2016

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail

Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.