QUADZILLA 500 MOTOR IN A HONDA TRX250R FRAME

zilla 250r 1
January 18, 2017
Here is a 1988 Honda TRX250R with the engine removed and replaced with one from Suzuki’s Quadzilla 500. Doing so is actually better than using the big 2-stroke motor from a Honda CR500 or Kawasaki KX500. Why? Well, those dirt bike engines don’t have counter-balancers, but the Quadzilla motor does. It was designed from the start to go in a quad and provide less vibration and less chance to crack the frame. In other words, it runs smoother and your hands don’t buzz as much when you’re hanging onto the handlebars.

zilla 250r 3

We’d like to thank Richard Tricarico for sending us photos and info on his Hondazuki 500 2-stroke project quad. Do you have an ATV or UTV that we should feature here on our website or in the printed magazine? Well then email it to us with your name, city & state to dwletters@hi-torque.com.

zilla 250r 2

