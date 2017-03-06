Headline News

Race Driven Inc. announces MPN Award for new MudRat Rotor line.

MPN Award
March 6, 2017
Comments off
39 Views
Home News, Home Page, News

Race Driven Inc. located in Escanaba, Michigan announces the recognition of its’ MudRat Rotor line as a Motorcycle & PowerSports News Reader’s Choice Award Winner for 2016.  The unique solid rotor design of the MudRat Rotor prevents the buildup of abrasive material from collecting in the venting holes and slots where the buildup can cause extreme wear on the brake pads and rotors themselves.  This new technology has been extensively tested and proven to outperform Standard and Wave style rotors when used in severe environments thereby reducing wear on the brake pads and rotors.  Due to the design of the MudRat Rotor, they perform most efficiently in wet, muddy and other abrasive environments.

High Performance MudRat Rotors range in price from $29.95 – $79.95 per rotor

Race Driven is widely known for their high performance Severe Duty Sintered Brake Pads and 3 High Performance Rotor lines but also offer products such as CZ Chain and Sprockets, Cables, Bushing Kits, Carburetor Repair Kits, CV Boots, Helmets, Clothing and many other tools and accessories for the ATV/UTV and MX Markets

Visit their website at www.race-driven.com or call 906-420-8009 for more information.

FREE Shipping on all U.S. orders!

Related Article

guthjr1[4362]

Mitch Guthrie Jr. Takes Mint 400 Pro Turbo Cl...

Mar 06, 2017Comments off83 Views

Team RZR’s Mitch Guthrie Jr. took another checkered flag in the Pro Turbo class at Best in the Desert’s (BITD) Mint 400, in Primm, Nev. Along with

utv shootout

SEE THE NEW APRIL ISSUE!

Which UTV wins the Shootout — YXZ1000, RZR 1000

Mar 06, 2017
wide-open

MACHINES FROM THE FUTURE

An open letter to Epsilon Eridani b By Ron Lawson

Mar 06, 2017
roost hp dyno crop

FUNNY PHOTO OF THE DAY!

Which quad is making more horsepower on the sand

Mar 06, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail

Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.