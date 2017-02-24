Race Driven Inc. just released new Helmets!

Race Driven Inc. located in Escanaba, Michigan announces their newly launched line of Cyclone Premium Helmets. These light weight helmets are designed with durable ABS Material, which gives the helmets energy absorbing and impact resistant qualities. Cyclone Premium Helmets feature a removable visor, exclusive air intake and exhaust vents, washable liner, stay in place goggle strap guides and removable/replaceable cheek pads for that perfect fit!

Cyclone Premium Helmets are available in MX/Off Road styles with multiple sizes including youth sizes and offered in stylish colored graphics or Matte Black. Cyclone Premium Helmets also offer an Open Face model in Gloss or Matte Black. All color options and sizing can be viewed on Cyclone’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cyclonepremiumhelmets.

Sizes range from Small-2XL.

Graphic helmets: $89.95 USD

Matte Black Helmets: $84.95 USD

DOT and ECE 22.05 approved.

Race Driven is widely known for their high performance Severe Duty Sintered Brake Pads and 3 styles of high performance rotors that are offered for a wide range of the most popular models from the last 30 years in the MX/ATV/UTV markets.

Visit their website at www.race-driven.com or call 906-420-8009 for more information.

FREE Shipping on all U.S. orders! Helmets will be listed on their website shortly!