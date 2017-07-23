Headline News
Testing Raceline’s RT-Bead Breaker (July 23, 2017 8:33 am)
OVER A HALF MILLION MULES! (July 22, 2017 8:34 am)
HOW TO REPAIR CRACKED PLASTIC (July 21, 2017 11:06 am)
EXTREME RIDING WITH MUDRATS! (July 21, 2017 7:43 am)
1750 PSI PRESSURE WASHER FOR $79.99 (July 20, 2017 3:28 pm)

Testing Raceline’s RT-Bead Breaker

July 23, 2017
Comments off
1002 Views
2 block, Features, Home Features, Home Page, Product Tests, Reviews

— Is it a good $99 purchase? —

Tires are tricky, whether you are trying to pick new ones for your ride, change them yourself, fix them when they go flat, or even have to dig rocks out of the bead. Fortunately there are tools and tricks to help handle removing tires. We got our hands on Raceline’s $99 RT-bead breaker and gave it a test on ATV and UTV wheels and tires.

It is simply to adjust the bead breaker. Simply remove the two bolts, adjust to fit the rim and replace the bolts.
It is simply to adjust the bead breaker. Simply remove the two bolts, adjust to fit the rim and replace the bolts.

HOW IT WORKS

Raceline’s RT-bead breaker is easy to use and can be adjusted to fit different sized rims. We consistently change a lot of ATV and UTV tires here at Dirt Wheels, being able to remove two bolts, quickly adjust the tool to the right size for the rim and replace and tighten the bolts in no time is a plus.

You must take a valve core tool and remove the valve stem of the wheel and tire to use the tool to break your tire bead. Once all the air is out of the tire, it becomes pliable. Take the hook end of the bead breaker and while stepping on the tire on one side of the wheel, slide the hook in securely against the rim. Holding the hook in place while setting the tool can be tricky, but a properly placed foot will help. Utilizing the handle that the tool’s bead breaking foot is connected to, wedge the footing down and underneath the lip of the rim as far in as you can get it. Then start using the other handle and push down on it to start breaking the tire bead. It may take a bit of adjusting to get the bead to break free. Once it does the tire on one side of the rim will be able to push away from the bead and you can use Raceline’s RT-Bead Breaker on the other side of the rim.

Using the breaker and setting the hook takes practice and be careful to not damage the rim when using the tool.
Using the breaker and setting the hook takes practice and be careful to not damage the rim when using the tool.

THOUGHTS

If you constantly are getting rocks between your tire and rim that need to be cleaned out, have to change tires somewhat frequently, or simply want to change your new tires out yourself, Raceline’s RT-Bead Breaker is a great tool to have. It is easily adjustable to fit different rim sizes for ATVs and UTVs, and has a very durable construction. To get your own bead breaker, go to www.racelinewheels.com or call (800) 529-4335.

This tool lets you change tires yourself or clean rocks out of your rim that could cause air leaks and flat tires.
This tool lets you change tires yourself or clean rocks out of your rim that could cause air leaks and flat tires.

Related Article

OVER A HALF MILLION MULES!

Jul 22, 2017Comments off83 Views

— In 1987 Kawasaki began producing Mules in the USA at its plant in Lincoln, Nebraska. After 30 years of this there has now been 534,444 that

HOW TO REPAIR CRACKED PLAST...

— MINI PRO-TACK PLASTIC WELDER — The Dirt Wheels

Jul 21, 2017

EXTREME RIDING WITH MUDRATS...

— The MudRat Rotor is the latest addition to

Jul 21, 2017

1750 PSI PRESSURE WASHER FO...

— All-terrain-vehicles look just like their namesake after a

Jul 20, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤