Testing Raceline’s RT-Bead Breaker

— Is it a good $99 purchase? —

Tires are tricky, whether you are trying to pick new ones for your ride, change them yourself, fix them when they go flat, or even have to dig rocks out of the bead. Fortunately there are tools and tricks to help handle removing tires. We got our hands on Raceline’s $99 RT-bead breaker and gave it a test on ATV and UTV wheels and tires.

HOW IT WORKS

Raceline’s RT-bead breaker is easy to use and can be adjusted to fit different sized rims. We consistently change a lot of ATV and UTV tires here at Dirt Wheels, being able to remove two bolts, quickly adjust the tool to the right size for the rim and replace and tighten the bolts in no time is a plus.

You must take a valve core tool and remove the valve stem of the wheel and tire to use the tool to break your tire bead. Once all the air is out of the tire, it becomes pliable. Take the hook end of the bead breaker and while stepping on the tire on one side of the wheel, slide the hook in securely against the rim. Holding the hook in place while setting the tool can be tricky, but a properly placed foot will help. Utilizing the handle that the tool’s bead breaking foot is connected to, wedge the footing down and underneath the lip of the rim as far in as you can get it. Then start using the other handle and push down on it to start breaking the tire bead. It may take a bit of adjusting to get the bead to break free. Once it does the tire on one side of the rim will be able to push away from the bead and you can use Raceline’s RT-Bead Breaker on the other side of the rim.

THOUGHTS

If you constantly are getting rocks between your tire and rim that need to be cleaned out, have to change tires somewhat frequently, or simply want to change your new tires out yourself, Raceline’s RT-Bead Breaker is a great tool to have. It is easily adjustable to fit different rim sizes for ATVs and UTVs, and has a very durable construction. To get your own bead breaker, go to www.racelinewheels.com or call (800) 529-4335.