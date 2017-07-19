Headline News

Rath Racing Yamaha YFZ450R hybrid ATV with ’17 KTM 450SX engine!

July 19, 2017
Comments off
144 Views
Gallery, Home News, Home Page, Machines, other, Project Machines, Slideshow, Videos, Yamaha

Daryl Rath, owner of Rath Racing, not only builds some of the ATV industries best parts, he’s also a professional ATV racer. His new build derived from wanting more than what the current ATV market could offer. He used a YFZR frame because of how well it can handle, then he added parts to make it very lightweight. Parts like, Rath Racing titanium a-arms, swingarm, tie rods, linkage, and also billet aluminum pieces.

The heart of this machine is even more impressive. Daryl bought a 2017 KTM 450SX Factory Edition dirt bike and took the engine, fuel injection and wiring out. He then fabricated the needed parts to mount the KTM engine into the YFZR chassis. It’s built for TT racing and believe us when we say it’s one of the most powerful machines we’ve ever ridden! Check out this walk around of this beast and look for a full review on it in a future issue of Dirt Wheels Magazine!

Tags
, , , , , , ,

Related Article

SUPERCHARGED YAMAHA YXZ!

Jul 19, 2017Comments off90 Views

— The Dirt Wheels crew is in the process of testing a Yamaha YXZ1000R with a bolt-on supercharger kit. We’ll have the full report and ride review

1985 HONDA ATC250R RESTORAT...

— It happens when we start getting older. You

Jul 19, 2017

Travel through the USA in a...

Join Hubert Rowland on his Big RedNek Adventure Promotional Tour Nitro

Jul 18, 2017

TUESDAY TREAD: GBC KANATI M...

Rock and roll, and rolling rocks By the staff of

Jul 18, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤