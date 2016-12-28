READER’S RADICAL SUZUKI QUADRACER 250!

There’s nothing like the feeling of riding a fast 2-stroke quad. It was a great time in ATV history when these machines came out in the mid ’80s. Honda stopped production of their 250R after the 1989 model, and it was a few years later when Suzuki stopped production of their Quadracer 250. Fortunately there is a bunch of Dirt Wheels readers who’re restoring these fine classic machines and keeping them in top running order.

Here is one of the better Suzuki LT250Rs we’ve seen recently and it’s owned by Dave Rockman. He was nice enough to send in some good photos of it and provide some information on what was done to it. Here’s what he had to say:

Hey dirt wheels! Love your magazine! I’ve been a reader for almost 20

years. Thought I would send in some pictures of my latest build. It’s kind

of a unicorn to find these days. It’s a 1997 lonestar outlaw LT250R chassis

with trx250r geometry. LRD built 265 national motor. Custom built exhaust.

Trx250r Merrell extreme +3 +1 a arms. Long travel pep ZPS front shocks,

custom axis rear no link shock. -1 lonestar no link swingarm. +2 lonestar

axcalibur axle. Lonestar billet rear axle carrier. Hiper tech 3 wheels

wrapped with razr mx tires. Lonestar steering stem. Pro taper fatbars.

Pretty much the only thing stock from an lt250r is the rear brake haha!

Well and the motor but that’s built up too.

Dave Rockman