Headline News
GEAR GRINDER: AXO A2 BOOTS (December 29, 2016 12:44 am)
EMP makes a Polaris General Flip Up Windshield (December 28, 2016 12:09 pm)
READER’S RADICAL SUZUKI QUADRACER 250! (December 28, 2016 11:13 am)
ALLIGATOR PREFERS THE EXTRA TORQUE OF A RAPTOR (December 28, 2016 11:09 am)
BUYER’S GUIDE: All-weather riding jackets (December 27, 2016 6:00 am)

READER’S RADICAL SUZUKI QUADRACER 250!

rm-qr-4
December 28, 2016
Comments off
81 Views
Features, Gallery, Home Features, Home Page, Machines, Project Machines, Reader's Photos, Slideshow, Suzuki

There’s nothing like the feeling of riding a fast 2-stroke quad. It was a great time in ATV history when these machines came out in the mid ’80s. Honda stopped production of their 250R after the 1989 model, and it was a few years later when Suzuki stopped production of their Quadracer 250. Fortunately there is a bunch of Dirt Wheels readers who’re restoring these fine classic machines and keeping them in top running order.

Here is one of the better Suzuki LT250Rs we’ve seen recently and it’s owned by Dave Rockman. He was nice enough to send in some good photos of it and provide some information on what was done to it. Here’s what he had to say:

Hey dirt wheels! Love your magazine! I’ve been a reader for almost 20
years. Thought I would send in some pictures of my latest build. It’s kind
of a unicorn to find these days. It’s a 1997 lonestar outlaw LT250R chassis
with trx250r geometry. LRD built 265 national motor. Custom built exhaust.
Trx250r Merrell extreme +3 +1 a arms. Long travel pep ZPS front shocks,
custom axis rear no link shock. -1 lonestar no link swingarm. +2 lonestar
axcalibur axle. Lonestar billet rear axle carrier. Hiper tech 3 wheels
wrapped with razr mx tires. Lonestar steering stem. Pro taper fatbars.
Pretty much the only thing stock from an lt250r is the rear brake haha!
Well and the motor but that’s built up too.

Dave Rockman

rm-qr-3

rm-qr-1

rm-qr-2

Related Article

No matter what type of terrain you ride, these boots are worth every penny. They are very protective and equally as comfortable.

GEAR GRINDER: AXO A2 BOOTS

Dec 29, 2016Comments off766 Views

Year-long performance test By the staff of Dirt Wheels   The crew here at Dirt Wheels strongly believes in wearing the proper protection for riding any type of terrain.

image005

EMP makes a Polaris General...

  PN: EMP-13307 Fits: 2016-2017 General 1000 and 1000-4

Dec 28, 2016
raptor-gator

ALLIGATOR PREFERS THE EXTRA...

Rambo is a six-foot-long alligator who is the pet

Dec 28, 2016
jacket_14

BUYER’S GUIDE: All-we...

Being off-road enthusiasts, we all know that good ol’

Dec 27, 2016

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail

Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.