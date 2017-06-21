— Here is an example of the off-road machinery that Dirt Wheels readers ride. What do you ride? Send us a photo and info on it and we’ll include you in next month’s Readers’ Rides section. Email to dwletters@hi-torque.com

2016 YAMAHA YFZ450R SE

Craig Holycross in Ohio says he loves his quad and has been adding all kinds of goodies to it for improved trail performance. Here it is down on the Hatfield McCoy trails before it got all muddy.

2015 POLARIS SPORTSMAN 570

Brad Rummel lives in West Virginia, so the Hatfield McCoy Trails are fairly close to him. He says this area is the most scenic and pleasurable riding there is. He prefers to do that on his Sportsman 570 with 26″ Ripsaw tires mounted on Sixr wheels.

ARCTIC CAT WILDCAT SPORT

Bryan Thompson has his “Cat” set up for racing through the woods of West Virginia in the NECXC cross-country series. His daughter Bryanna is his co-pilot, and they both think there’s nothing more fun and exciting than racing against other UTVs.

1985 HONDA ATC70

When Jarod Mullen down in Louisiana set out to restore this little Honda 3-wheeler, he changed up the appearance along with making many improvements to the original design. It’s a head-turner when folks see him riding along the bayous.

HONDA 400EX

This was one of the most popular Honda sport quads and they just seem to keep running forever. Rocky Solano sure has had years of fun with his old 400EX here. He takes it everywhere in Indiana with his group of riding buddies.

2017 POLARIS RZR TURBO EPS

Landon Phillips made many upgrades to his RZR with a long-travel A-arm and shock kit, race cage, race seats, turbo intake, blow-off valve, programmer and exhaust, heavy duty axles, ball joints and tie rods, clutch kit, winch, lights, wheels, tires and much more.

2003 SUZUKI LTZ400

The white one is a 400, but the yellow one is actually a 440. It belongs to Garrett Wendell and he boosted the power of his quad by installing a big-bore kit. He and his buddy always enjoy a day of riding the trails on their Suzuki “Z” machines.

2016 POLARIS RANGER

This is the special High-Lifter Edition which Jessie Watts bought so that he and his wife could get around the back woods of South Carolina. There are many soggy bottoms to cross and the extra ground clearance and aggressive mud tires really come in handy for that.

1986 YAMAHA TRI-Z 250 &

1986 KAWASAKI TECATE 250

Here two fine examples of high-performance, two-stroke, three-wheelers that weren’t made by Honda. They both belong to John Young in Ohio and he does a good job of keeping them looking and running like new.