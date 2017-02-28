Headline News
READER'S RZR TURBO UPGRADES

February 28, 2017
What all does a Dirt Wheels reader do to his Polaris RZR Turbo? To find out we went inside the garage of John Garrett in Ohio. He has improved his machine with a good list of parts and accessories:

STI beadlock wheels, high clearance A-arm and radius rods, shock revalve and spring upgrade, HMF exhaust with ECU reflash, upgraded radiator and intercooler, oil cooler, clutch kit, 6-point seat belts, Lawrence GPS, backup camera, fender flares, door inserts, rock sliders, skid plate, front and rear bumpers, winch, roof, spare tire mount, fire extinguisher, jack, heated seats, mirrors, LED light bars, graphics kit and more.

If you’d like to see your ATV or UTV featured here and in the printed magazine, send us photos and info on it, along with your name, city & state. Email it to dwletters@hi-torque.com.

