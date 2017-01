this Saturday on Banshee Hill at Dumont Dunes in Baker, California! This weekend’s race is Race 1 of 3 for the 2017 season. Visit Banshee Wars Facebook Page for more information. Here is some of the epic weaponry on its way to do battle at the Banshee Wars Raceon Banshee Hill at Dumont Dunes in Baker, California! This weekend’s race is Race 1 of 3 for the 2017 season. Visit Banshee Wars Facebook Page for more information. www.facebook.com/events/1215468335206505/

Enjoy the sultry sounds of twin cylinder two-stroke engines ripping up and down the dunes, enter to race yourself, or just have a great time riding in Dumont!

(Photo courtesy Redline Racing)