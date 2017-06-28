Headline News

RZR CVT COOLING TIPS

June 28, 2017
Comments off
114 Views
Features, Home Features, Home Page, How To, Machines, Polaris, Slideshow

— WINSTON “BOSS” McKANNICK TO THE RESCUE —

Dear Boss,
I have a 2014 Polaris RZR XP 1000 which I like a lot. However, when I’m driving it hard on warm days, it seems like the CVT clutch and belt get too hot. I’m wondering if the venting to the clutch housing is as good as it can be. A buddy of mine says Polaris changed the design of the 2015 model to improve airflow to the CVT. Do you know if this is true? If so, would the parts fit on my 2014 model, or is there something else I can do to get more cooling air in there?

Jeff Anderson
San Diego, CA


It is true, and Polaris has a retrofit kit for the 2014s to bring them up to 2015 standards. It’s part number 2205862. The kit includes: 1) Drive belt (3211180), 2) clutch cover, 3) Frog Skin covers intake, 4) intake tubes and 5) Mounting hardware. Retail pricing is about $260. Note that Polaris only recommends the use of belt #3211180 with this upgrade kit. Field reports say you can expect a 40-degree Fahrenheit reduction in belt temps.

DIALED IN — Could you use some expert advice on getting your ATV or UTV dialed in? Do you have a problem with your machine, but aren’t sure how to fix it? Let Boss McKannick help. That’s his job here at Dirt Wheels magazine.

Email your questions to him at dwdialed@hi-torque.co

Related Article

2018 YAMAHA RAPTOR — 25 THINGS TO KNOW

Jun 28, 2017Comments off53 Views

— Here are your three model choices when buying a 2018 Raptor: The standard Raptor 700 for $7,999, graphite color, with non-adjustable shocks. The Raptor 700R for

CUSTOM UTVs ON DIESEL BROTH...

—   In recent episodes of “Diesel Brothers”, the

Jun 28, 2017

NiteRider Releases Pro ADV ...

High-quality auxiliary lighting for adventure bikes NiteRider—the consensus go-to

Jun 28, 2017

KYMCO WINS GNCC 4×4 LI...

— GNCC RACE, ROUND 8, SNOWSHOE, WEST VIRGINIA: Kymco

Jun 28, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤