GEAR GRINDER: SCORPION EXO-AT950 HELMET

Perfect head protection for a UTV By the staff of Dirt Wheels

The styles of helmets worn in UTVs are changing every year. In the early days of the glorified golf carts, most riders wore motocross-style helmets with goggles. These days you see people wearing open faced helmets, half helmets, and even street bike lids. One of the best brain buckets to wear in a UTV is an adventure-style helmet. These lids are mainly designed for people who ride adventure-style touring motorcycles that spend a lot of time on the road as well as off. We picked up Scorpion’s $269.95 EXO-AT950 helmet for a test.

SCORPION EXO FEATURES

Scorpion’s EXO-AT950 takes design influence from street and dirt riding. It has a flip-down shield instead of a goggle port, like a street helmet, yet it has a removable visor like a dirt-riding helmet would have on it. Another great feature is a 100-percent UV-protected, drop-down sun shield that is easily controlled with a switch on the side of the AT950. There are two main intake vents that can be opened and closed, depending on the weather you are riding in, and two exhaust vents to keep air moving through the helmet. The best feature of the Scorpion helmet is the opening face function. When you stop on the trail to take a break and talk with your buddies, instead of taking your helmet off, you can simply open up the whole front of it. When the face is closed, the helmet is DOT approved and can withstand a hard hit in a crash. The shell of the lid is a polycarbonate construction with Scorpion’s KwikWick II anti-microbial comfort liner with their KwikFit cheek pads that allow the user to wear glasses comfortably. The face shield and drop-down sun visor work with glasses as well. Speaker pockets are designed into the helmet to allow easy installation of a communication system.

THE TEST

Our favorite feature of Scorpion’s EXO-AT950 helmet is the opening face. It can be annoying to have to remove your helmet in order to have a quick conversation with a passenger or your buddies stopped on the side of the trail, but the EXO lets you do so without removing the helmet. The drop-down sun visor is a great feature and lets you ride through the day and into the night without having to change goggles. If you want to go ride your quad, you still have the option of a sun visor that can be removed. The helmet is comfortable to wear and has a good fit. The only downside to the EXO is that it is a little heavy with all the features that Scorpion packed into it, and the ventilation system doesn’t work that well at very low speeds. You can pick up the AT950 in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL, and there are three color options: Hi-Viz Yellow, Bright Orange or Phantom Silver. At an easy price of $269.95, this helmet is a steal for all of its functions. To pick up your own Scorpion helmet, go to www.scorpionusa.com or call (888) 672-6774.