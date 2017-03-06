SEE THE NEW APRIL ISSUE!

Which UTV wins the Shootout — YXZ1000, RZR 1000 or Wildcat 1000? Find out in the new April issue of Dirt Wheels. Also, see the tests of Honda’s Rubicon 500 4×4 & Pioneer 500, YFZ450 hop-up, project RZR Turbo and XP 1000, Hisun Sector 250 test, UTV seatbelt buyer’s guide, product evaluations of Quadboss ramps, Akrapovic exhaust, GBC tires, Scala Comlink, Mac tie-downs, STI wheels and tires. It’s at your local newsstands now, or sign up for this month’s special discount subscription. >

hi-torque.com/product/subscribe-to-dirt-wheels/