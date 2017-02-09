Severe Mud Riding will shorten the life cycle of brake pads and rotors!

Headline News
Mud Rat Rotors
Race Driven Inc. announces the Worldwide release of their new MudRat Rotor line.

Escanaba, Michigan – February 2017

Race Driven Inc. located in Escanaba, Michigan announces the release of the new MudRat Rotor line.  The MudRat Rotor is the latest addition to Race Driven’s High Performance line of ATV/UTV rotors.  The unique solid rotor design of the MudRat Rotor prevents the buildup of abrasive material from collecting in the venting holes and slots where the buildup can cause extreme wear on the brake pads and rotors themselves.  This new technology has been extensively tested and proven to outperform Standard and Wave style rotors when used in severe environments thereby reducing wear on the brake pads and rotors.  Due to the design of the MudRat Rotor, they perform most efficiently in wet, muddy and other abrasive environments.

High Performance MudRat Rotors range in price from $29.95 – $79.95 per rotor

Race Driven is widely known for their high performance Severe Duty Sintered Brake Pads and High Performance Rotors but also offer products such as CZ Chain and Sprockets, Cables, Bushing Kits, Carburetor Repair Kits, CV Boots, Helmets, Clothing and many other tools and accessories for the ATV/UTV and MX Markets

Visit their website at www.race-driven.com or call 906-420-8009 for more information.

FREE Shipping on all U.S. orders!

