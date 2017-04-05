Headline News
SPECIAL-BUILT MONSTER MUD QUADS

April 5, 2017
Big wheels, big tires and lift kits come in handy when trying to ride across swampland. With the extra weight of those components and the power-robbing mud it helps to have a big 1000cc motor as well. Here are some machines in that category that got some special treatment from S3 Powersports. Check out the list of things done to these mean monster mud machines:

2014 POLARIS SCRAMBLER XP 1000

2016 POLARIS SCRAMBLER XP 1000

S3 Power Sports 5″ Lift with Titan / RCV Axles

2014 CAN-AM OUTLANDER 1000

2015 CAN-AM RENEGADE 1000

