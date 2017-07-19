Headline News

SUPERCHARGED YAMAHA YXZ!

July 19, 2017
— The Dirt Wheels crew is in the process of testing a Yamaha YXZ1000R with a bolt-on supercharger kit. We’ll have the full report and ride review ready for the next magazine, but here’s what we know so far…

Packard Performance is the company that sells the supercharger kit. It was designed especially for the YXZ1000R and comes complete with all mounting hardware and a re-flash of your YXZ’s ECU. They say it’ll add 50 horsepower over stock running 4-5 psi boost pressure on pump gas. That is about the most pressure you’d want to run on the stock connecting rods and pistons. However, Packard Performance sells heavy duty rods and pistons if you want to go up even more in power.

The price for the Packard Performance Supercharger Kit is a reasonable $2,695 which is much less than you’d pay for a Turbocharger kit. To find out our driving review on it make sure you see the test in our next issue of Dirt Wheels magazine.

For more details on what comes with the kit > https://www.packardperformance.com

 

