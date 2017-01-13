Suzuki releases 2017 Rugged Special Edition KingQuad models!

Suzuki Announces Rugged Package variant of

2017 KingQuad 500 AXi & 750 AXi Power Steering Special Edition Models

Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. (SMAI) is excited to announce two new variations of the 500 AXi and 750 AXi Power Steering Special Edition Models to the outstanding KingQuad 2017 lineup. Introducing the 2017 KingQuad 500 AXi and 750 AXi Power Steering Special Edition with Rugged Package.

Suzuki’s KingQuad ATVs are world renowned as some of the toughest ATVs on the planet and with a wide range of vehicle options, price points and color styles, there is a KingQuad built for every application. Every KingQuad is proudly assembled in the USA, delivering proven Suzuki reliability, hard-working features, and powerful performance for when you’re on the move. With more than three decades of proven leadership, Suzuki ATVs have evolved from the First on 4 Wheels to the finest on four wheels. The 2017 lineup of KingQuad ATVs once again prove that Nothing’s is Built Like a KingQuad.



2017 KingQuad 750 AXi Power Steering Special Edition with Rugged Package

For 2017, Suzuki will offer a limited number of KingQuad 750 AXi Power Steering Special Edition models equipped with a Rugged Package ready for outdoor and utility action. Take Suzuki’s most powerful and innovative ATV wrapped in sleek, matte-black bodywork, combine it with large-diameter, bush-ready bumpers, and you’re ready to tackle the outdoors. Built in the USA, this Rugged Package also sports wide, protective mud flaps to keep the gunk away as you tackle tough trails and tougher jobs. The front bumper is winch and lighting-friendly, while the rear bumper features a square hitch receiver that lets you take advantage of the ATV’s strong towing capacity. Abundant torque developed by the KingQuad’s 722cc fuel-injected engine provides performance that’s standard for Utility Sport ATVs. The advanced power steering system provides responsive handling, reduces turning effort, and dampens vibration to the rider, while the advanced chassis lets you float over rough obstacles with ease while still being able to haul or tow what’s needed to get the job done.

The 2017 Suzuki KingQuad 750 AXi Power Steering Special Edition with Rugged Package will be available in February in Solid Matte Sword Black, with an MSRP of $9,999.

KingQuad 500 AXi Power Steering Special Edition with Rugged Package

The 2017 Suzuki KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering Special Edition will also be offered with a Rugged Package, adding beefy front and rear bumpers, and wide, protective mud flaps that live up to their robust looks. The 493cc liquid-cooled power plant features a precise Suzuki fuel injection system and twin iridium spark plugs that help ensure easy starting, excellent throttle response, great fuel efficiency, and reduced emissions. Reduced effort from the power steering permits higher handlebars for increased rider comfort, and Suzuki’s plush T-shaped seat delivers rider mobility during spirited or difficult terrain riding. Precision built in Rome, Georgia in limited quantities, the KingQuad 500 AXi Power Steering Special Edition with Rugged Package is ready for any utility task or outdoor adventure.

The 2017 Suzuki KingQuad 500 AXi Power Steering Special Edition with Rugged Package will be available in February in Solid Matte Sword Black, with an MSRP of $8,999.