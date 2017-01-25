Headline News
DIRT WHEELS WEEKEND – Race Reports (January 26, 2017 11:44 am)
KAWASAKI’S BIG V-TWIN SPORT QUAD (January 26, 2017 11:34 am)
PRODUCT EVALUATION: SPY OPTICS OMEN GOGGLE (January 25, 2017 3:15 pm)
TEXTRON PURCHASES BAD BOY & ARCTIC CAT (January 25, 2017 12:58 pm)
BUYER’S GUIDE: 2017 Sport ATVs (January 25, 2017 8:08 am)

TEXTRON PURCHASES BAD BOY & ARCTIC CAT

Textron1__Y5T3250
January 25, 2017
Comments off
256 Views
2 block, Home News, Home Page, News

Defense contractor Textron is buying the UTV, ATV and snowmobile manufacturer Arctic Cat in a deal valued at about $247 million. Textron said Wednesday that it will pay $18.50 per Arctic Cat share, a 41 percent premium to its Tuesday closing price. The transaction also includes debt, though no exact figure was provided. Arctic Cat Inc. will be folded into Textron’s Specialty Vehicles Group, but the brand, as well as its manufacturing, distribution and operational facilities, will be maintained. The Minneapolis company employs around 1,600 people.

Textron1__Y5T3250

With Textron Specialty Vehicles group acquiring Arctic Cat, expect many new sporty UTVs from Bad Boy Off-Road, which recently went loud with its 80-Hp Stampede 900 and Stampede XTR.

wildcat-air

Arctic Cat joins a stellar cast of companies under the Textron umbrella, including Bell Helicopters, Cessna, Beechcraft, EZ-GO Golf Carts, V-22 Osprey and Tug airport operations vehicles.

Related Article

Haagsma Holeshot

DIRT WHEELS WEEKEND – Race Reports

Jan 26, 2017Comments off185 Views

VOLUME 2 WORCS Photo’s-Harlen Foley NHHA Pics from Photo’s By Grumpy. The weekend has ended and everyone is now working and looking forward to this coming weekend

kfx700 2 kh

KAWASAKI’S BIG V-TWIN...

It was back in 2003 when Kawasaki introduced their

Jan 26, 2017
BG-b

BUYER’S GUIDE: 2017 S...

It is our favorite time of the year again,

Jan 25, 2017
sti 1

HOW THESE NEW TIRES & ...

Some say there’s nothing prettier than a new set

Jan 25, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail

Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.