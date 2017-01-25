TEXTRON PURCHASES BAD BOY & ARCTIC CAT

Defense contractor Textron is buying the UTV, ATV and snowmobile manufacturer Arctic Cat in a deal valued at about $247 million. Textron said Wednesday that it will pay $18.50 per Arctic Cat share, a 41 percent premium to its Tuesday closing price. The transaction also includes debt, though no exact figure was provided. Arctic Cat Inc. will be folded into Textron’s Specialty Vehicles Group, but the brand, as well as its manufacturing, distribution and operational facilities, will be maintained. The Minneapolis company employs around 1,600 people.

With Textron Specialty Vehicles group acquiring Arctic Cat, expect many new sporty UTVs from Bad Boy Off-Road, which recently went loud with its 80-Hp Stampede 900 and Stampede XTR.

Arctic Cat joins a stellar cast of companies under the Textron umbrella, including Bell Helicopters, Cessna, Beechcraft, EZ-GO Golf Carts, V-22 Osprey and Tug airport operations vehicles.