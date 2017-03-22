The High Lifter Outlaw Legacy gains a new tire!

High Lifter Products Inc., the leader in custom aftermarket ATV parts and accessories, announced today that it is adding a new line of tires to its Outlaw legacy. The Outlaw R2 hits the market today in 33” and 35” sizes. High Lifter releases this new innovative R2 after years of dominating the mud industry with the Outlaw, the #1 mud tire. This new tire will give those who want to run some of the largest and newest wheels on the market a superior choice with the Outlaw R2.

High Lifter engineered the new R2 to be durable and lightweight, coming in several pounds below competitor’s tires. This tire features an innovative tread that wraps all the way to the rim, increasing traction in deep ruts. The tire’s flat profile offers a smooth ride giving it the flexibility for any terrain. The R2 cleans out exceptionally well. It’s tread depths range from 1.5” in the center 2” at the shoulder 3/8” on the side wrap.

High Lifter fans asked for an “ag tire” and we listened. “We wanted to give them a new experience in mud riding plus offer a smooth ride on the trails. We did both!” said Scott Smith, President of High Lifter Products. “I’m really impressed with our engineering team because they were able to create a tire with superior traction and incorporate a flat profile giving it a smooth ride. This new R2 tire line shows our commitment in designing the very best products for ATVs and UTVs.”

The new Outlaw R2 is available in the following sizes and is the ultimate mud tire for both ATVs and UTVs: R2 33X9-10 and a 35X9-20.

