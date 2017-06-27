Headline News
NEW MECHANIX WEAR HIGH-DEXTERITY GLOVES (June 27, 2017 1:58 pm)
CFMoto 2018 models at AIMExpo (June 27, 2017 10:58 am)
THE NEW AUGUST 2017 ISSUE IS HERE! (June 27, 2017 8:10 am)
TUESDAY TREAD: MAXXIS BIGHORN 3.0 TIRES (June 27, 2017 6:07 am)
MODIFIED KTM WINS PIKES PEAK QUAD CLASS (June 26, 2017 4:22 pm)

THE NEW AUGUST 2017 ISSUE IS HERE!

June 27, 2017
Comments off
29 Views
Home News, Home Page, News, Slideshow

— Make sure you pick up a copy at your local newsstands, or save money and order up a subscription and get it delivered right to your home. Check out this month’s discount offer> hi-torque.com/product/subscribe-to-dirt-wheels/

The August 2017 issue has an article on the Honda 450R Space Racer, along with more project builds on the Yamaha YXZ1000, Can-Am X3 and Polaris RZR. There’s a test on the new Sportsman 570 4×4, a shootout between two-seater vs. four-seater UTVs, how to upgrade your suspension, a UTV mirror buyers guide and more.

.

.

Related Article

NEW MECHANIX WEAR HIGH-DEXTERITY GLOVES

Jun 27, 2017Comments off39 Views

— There are many choices for UTV driving gloves these days and Mechanix Wear has a wide variety of options as well. Their latest new model is

CFMoto 2018 models at AIMEx...

— CFMotoUSA confirmed earlier this week that they will

Jun 27, 2017

TUESDAY TREAD: MAXXIS BIGHO...

New design, better traction By the staff of Dirt

Jun 27, 2017

MODIFIED KTM WINS PIKES PEA...

Chris Wagner’s KTM was quite different from the ones

Jun 26, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤