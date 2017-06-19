Headline News

MAKE SURE YOU GET THE JULY ISSUE!

June 19, 2017
Comments off
571 Views
Features, Home Features, Home Page, Slideshow

RZR TURBO vs. CAN-AM X3 TURBO!

Which one wins the shootout?

Find out in the new July 2017 issue of Dirt Wheels. Also, check out the return of the Suzuki 500 two-stroke quad, also known as Quadzilla, Drakart’s 212 horsepower Scorpion UTV, the Polaris Ace 150 test, Polaris General upgrades, John Deere race quad, best off-road vacation destinations, most common mistakes of new UTV owners and many more product evaluations.

.

Make sure you pick up a copy of the new July 2017 issue, available now at your local newsstands.

Or, you can save money and get Dirt Wheels delivered to your home every month. Check out the special discount offer for a Dirt Wheels subscription>

hi-torque.com/product/subscribe-to-dirt-wheels/

Related Article

Yamaha, Honda & Polaris cover the Podium...

Jun 19, 2017Comments off152 Views

ATV PRO & PRO-AM  Photo by Rachel Bosemer The Pro and Pro-Am ATV races held some exciting battles between Honda TRX450R and Yamaha YFZ450R riders with a

FREE YXZ1000R AUDIO SYSTEM

— PRESS RELEASE FROM YAMAHA — Ready to give

Jun 19, 2017

1985 YAMAHA TRI-Z 250

— ANOTHER CLASSIC MACHINE FROM THE TWO-STROKE GLORY YEARS:

Jun 18, 2017

ATV BUILD: JOHN DEERE 2.0 T...

— Nothing runs like a Deere — By the staff

Jun 17, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤