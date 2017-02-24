The Wiseco ATV Motocross National Championship Welcomes Returning Sponsors for 2017

AMSOIL, the first in synthetics, is one of the longest standing ATVMX sponsors. AMSOIL has racers covered long before they make it to each event with their car and truck engine oil. Once arriving at the track racers can be assured that their quads will run smoothly with use of AMSOIL products. Maxxis Tires will continue to provide exceptional customer service with trackside activation at each round. With friendly representatives and an immense selection of products available, Maxxis remains the go-to for trackside service. At each event points will be up for grabs for the 2017 SSi Decals Holeshot Award. AMA Pro racers throughout the season who claim the holeshot will earn a point and at the end of the season, the rider with the most points wins the $2,750 SSi Decals Holeshot Award. ATVMX is proud to have SSi Decals as the official graphics company, supplying the series with signage and designs throughout the year. Associate sponsors returning for 2017 include: VP Racing Fuels, ProX, Elka Suspension, Hinson Clutch Compenents, FOX, DWT Tires, FLY Racing and Defiance Lifestyle. Each sponsor plays a vital role in providing each racer with top-of-the-line products at each event. The 11-round ATVMX series kicks off Tuesday, March 14, at the historic Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida with the Third Annual FLY Racing ATVSX. After the season opener, the series will continue with the traditional motocross format and conclude on Saturday, August 12 at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. For more information on the 2017 Wiseco ATV Motocross National Championship, visit the official series website at www.atvmotocross.com. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #ATVMX.