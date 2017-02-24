The Wiseco ATV Motocross National Championship Welcomes Returning Sponsors for 2017

|MX Sports Pro Racing and the ATV Promotors Group (ATVPG) would like to welcome the returning sponsors of the 2017 Wiseco ATV Motocross National Championship (ATVMX) presented by CST Tires, an AMA National Championship. The longest running ATV series continues to have a whole host of companies behind it, that all fully support America’s most prestigious ATV Motocross National Championship.
Wiseco was recently announced as the new title sponsor along with the unveiling of the brand-new series logo. Amplified Wiseco signage will be highly visible at each event, along with live streaming and cable television commercials. The Wiseco brand has been involved in racing for many years, and ATVMX is excited to have them onboard as the title sponsor for the upcoming season.
In addition to having Wiseco as the series title sponsor, CST Tires will continue partnering with the series as the presenting sponsor. Serving as an official tire sponsor of ATVMX, CST Tires will continue to support all racers from amateur to professional ranks achieve their racing goals.
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC returns as a feature level television sponsor. Supporting both the RacerTV LIVE streaming shows and the MAVTV cable television package, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC plays a big role in bringing ATVMX racing into the homes of viewers across the United States. Additionally, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC will provide $20 Race Gas gift cards to each participant for each round they pre-register for. Race Gas gift cards can be combined, and are redeemable on any merchandise carried by Rocky Mountain ATV/MC.
|ATV Motocross welcomes 14 returning sponsors
to the 2017 schedule.
Photo: Ken Hill
|AMSOIL, the first in synthetics, is one of the longest standing ATVMX sponsors. AMSOIL has racers covered long before they make it to each event with their car and truck engine oil. Once arriving at the track racers can be assured that their quads will run smoothly with use of AMSOIL products.
Maxxis Tires will continue to provide exceptional customer service with trackside activation at each round. With friendly representatives and an immense selection of products available, Maxxis remains the go-to for trackside service.
At each event points will be up for grabs for the 2017 SSi Decals Holeshot Award. AMA Pro racers throughout the season who claim the holeshot will earn a point and at the end of the season, the rider with the most points wins the $2,750 SSi Decals Holeshot Award. ATVMX is proud to have SSi Decals as the official graphics company, supplying the series with signage and designs throughout the year.
Associate sponsors returning for 2017 include: VP Racing Fuels, ProX, Elka Suspension, Hinson Clutch Compenents, FOX, DWT Tires, FLY Racing and Defiance Lifestyle. Each sponsor plays a vital role in providing each racer with top-of-the-line products at each event.
The 11-round ATVMX series kicks off Tuesday, March 14, at the historic Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida with the Third Annual FLY Racing ATVSX. After the season opener, the series will continue with the traditional motocross format and conclude on Saturday, August 12 at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
For more information on the 2017 Wiseco ATV Motocross National Championship, visit the official series website at www.atvmotocross.com.