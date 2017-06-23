Headline News
KEN BLOCK’S LATEST CAN-AM X3 BUILD (June 23, 2017 12:41 pm)
USA TEAM ANNOUNCED FOR QUADCROSS OF NATIONS! (June 23, 2017 10:13 am)
FRESHEN UP YOUR OLDER QUAD (June 23, 2017 6:13 am)
NEW FRONT SAND TIRE FOR 4x4s (June 22, 2017 1:23 pm)
2017 RZR XP 1000 BUILD (June 22, 2017 9:15 am)

USA TEAM ANNOUNCED FOR QUADCROSS OF NATIONS!

June 23, 2017
Comments off
104 Views
Events, Home News, Home Page, News, Slideshow

— Chad Wienen, Joel Hetrick and Thomas Brown Nominated to Race in Italy.

The ATV Promoters Group (ATVPG) and MX Sports Pro Racing is pleased to announce the three riders who will represent the United Sates at the 2017 Quadcross of European Nations in Marche, Italy, on September 22-24.

For the first time ever the United States will be represented at this prestigious event by its top ATVMX athletes.  Chad Wienen, Joel Hetrick and Thomas Brown will team up to compete in the unique three-day event at the Tittoni of Cingoli track. The team will compete against other countries in a format of three 25-minutes motos, all combined for an overall score. Professional motor specialist, Mark Baldwin, will serve as the team manager as the trio looks to bring home the U.S.A.’s first QXON win.

Left to right: Thomas Brown, Chad Wienen & Joel Hetrick.

To help make this trip possible, Wienen, Hetrick and Brown are offering a riding school next Thursday, June 29, at Meadow Valley MX in Millville, Minnesota as a fundraiser. All skill levels are invited to attend and receive personal instruction from the industry’s top riders. The school will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and the cost is $500. For more info > http://atvmotocross.com

In addition, donations can be made to the 88 Live to Ride Foundation to support the team. Every $100 donation will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a Rock River Arms customized Team USA 1911 handgun, and the drawing will take place at the season ending ATVMX banquet on November 18. The 88 Live to Ride Foundation will also promote future riding schools and other raffles to help raise money.

Related Article

KEN BLOCK’S LATEST CAN-AM X3 BUILD

Jun 23, 2017Comments off33 Views

— Ken’s 2017 Can-Am Maverick X3 X rs features a bigger turbo, new black/gold graphics, new cage, and also a handbrake. (Yes, you heard that right – a hand brake!)

FRESHEN UP YOUR OLDER QUAD

— Rebuilt cylinder from Millennium Technologies — When rebuilding

Jun 23, 2017

NEW FRONT SAND TIRE FOR 4x4...

— ITP’s DUNE STAR SAND TIRES FOCUS ON UTVs

Jun 22, 2017

2017 RZR XP 1000 BUILD

— Here’s a new 2017 Polaris XP 1000 that’s

Jun 22, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤