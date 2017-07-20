UTV DOOR BUYER’S GUIDE!

At any riding area it is easy to see that full doors are the most popular UTV accessory available. It seems like very few machines even leave the dealer without aftermarket doors installed. After driving UTVs with and without doors, we can see the attraction. There is a very secure feeling that doors add to a machine, and we like the way they look as well. Plus, doors can be a canvas for sticker placement, wraps or custom paint. In some cases machines need full doors. In other cases there are partial doors that add on to existing stock half doors.

There are many basic styles to choose from. Most are of aluminum sheet and aluminum tubing design. Most add very little weight to the car, and that is a good thing. Latches are another key area that differentiate different brands. We prefer models that have slam latches, but other lock mechanisms work fine and are definitely secure. We have not had the chance to install all of these doors, so look for ratings online, watch installation videos or ask around at a popular riding area to see how different drivers like the doors they chose.

ARCTIC CAT

MSRP: $650, front; $600, rear

Who better to trust for aftermarket doors than the company that makes your Wildcat, Wildcat 4, Wildcat Trail or Wildcat Sport machine? Arctic Cat has full-aluminum doors that add both style and function to your Wildcat. A unique feature is a sealed leading and bottom door edge to prevent chunks and bits of the great outdoors ending up inside your machine. The contoured design creates additional elbow and knee room compared to the stock door.

Contact: www.arcticcat.com

BLINGSTAR

MSRP: $ 589.70 – $1,140.16

Blingstar makes lightweight, aircraft-grade, 6061-aluminum welded doors for 14 different UTV models. Some models have suicide doors (open from the rear of the door so you step out in front of the door), and a few open like a normal car door. These U.S.-made doors are available for one Teryx model, three Can-Ams, and 10 Polaris RZR and Ranger models. The doors have a three-point mounting system for easy installation, and they use a slam-latch system. Black powdercoat is the only color option. Shipping is free in the lower 48 states.

Contact: (951) 279-3861, www.blingstar.com

BLINGSTAR YXZ HYBRID PROS

MSRP: $499

Yamaha’s new YXZ sport UTV comes stock with doors, but Blingstar designed its Hybrid door to be 6.5 inches higher than stock for added protection. The door also changes up the overall look for a unique presence on the track or trail.

Contact: (951) 279-3861, www.blingstar.com

COGNITO CMS SPORT 2 SERIES

MSRP: $649

Cognito went in a little different direction with its bolt-on doors for the RZR XP 1000 and XP Turbo. They mount like the stock doors, utilizing the stock Polaris latch system and a hidden hinge. They feature a round tube frame with Dzus-style quick-release buttons that hold on the stylish, lightweight and protective raw-aluminum outer door panel. The door frame comes powdercoated black.

Contact: www.cognitomotorsports.com or call (866) 426-4648

CAN-AM SPORT ALUMINUM DOORS

MSRP: $719–$1299

Even though Can-Am doesn’t use full doors for its UTVs, it does want to offer customers the option. BRP makes these Commander, Commander MAX, Maverick and Maverick MAX doors from aluminum with a rotary latch and a wide-opening rear-hinge design for ease of entering and exiting the machine. They are available in black powdercoat.

Contact: www.brp.com

DRAGONFIRE RZR DOOR PANEL AND SLAMMER KIT

MSRP: $299.99–$549.99

DragonFire sells a variety of doors for Polaris RZRs and Rangers and Can-Ams. The cheapest is the RZR Door Panel & Slammer kit. These are partial aluminum door panels that turn the stock Polaris half doors into full doors. The DragonFire team decided it made sense to complement and enhance the stock doors with the Door Panel & Slammer kit rather than build complete doors. This kit fills in the missing bottom and rear shoulder sections that the OEM doors do not cover. The panels are easy to install and match the factory body lines. The included DragonFire Door Slammer kit is a hardware pack that’s designed to eliminate issues with the functioning of the stock doors.

Contact: (800) 708-9803, www.dragonfireracing.com

DRAGONFIRE HI-BOY DOORS

MSRP: $719.99–$1249.99

DragonFire has a full HiBoy door for most RZR models that have a reinforced steel frame with three different anchor points. The multi-angle shape of the aluminum door skin flows with the lines of the RZR without compromising the cockpit space. These powdercoated black doors utilize an automotive-style latch.

Contact: (800) 708-9803, www.dragonfireracing.com

DRAGONFIRE LOWBOY DOORS

MSRP: $689.99

In the case of the DragonFire’s hand-welded, U.S.-made LowBoy doors, the construction is all lightweight steel. Originally, these were built for the U.S. Military & Border Patrol but have been adapted for other users. LowBoy doors are removable with captured lock-down hinges for convenience. They are mounted with a three-point anchor system, and they have a rubberized tube backing and bump stops for reduced trail noise. These powdercoated black doors feature an integrated limit strap, and they are built to take a beating.

Contact: (800) 708-9803, www.dragonfireracing.com

DRAGONFIRE READYFORCE

MSRP: $689.99–$1,299.99

DragonFire doors for the Ranger line are sold under the ReadyForce name. Like other DragonFire doors, these are steel frames with multi-angle aluminum door skins so they offer durability and style. They use a twopoint mounting system with Jeep-style hinges. They’re made in the USA.

Contact: (800) 708-9803, www.dragonfireracing.com

FACTORY UTV POLARIS INSERTS

MSRP: $250-$480

Factory UTV does doors a little differently. Like some other companies, it makes lower door panels to attach to the stock Polaris quarter doors found on all of the 2014+ two- and four-seat RZR 900s, XP 1000s and XP Turbo RZRs. Its reasonably priced door inserts are made with a powdercoated mild steel frame mated with top-quality, thermoplastic, high-impact polypropylene skins.

Contact: (916) 383-2730, www.factoryutv.net

FACTORY UTV COMPLETE DOOR KITS

MSRP: $500–$1100

Factory UTV is known for high-quality plastic moldings, and it makes complete door kits for the Wildcat, Maverick, RZR 800, 900 and Ace. They look similar to standard aftermarket aluminum UTV doors, but the plastic really helps get rid of any rattle or door noise. They feature a powdercoated mild steel frame with high-quality plastic door skins. For the Maverick, they are even engineered with a bulge to provide additional cab space for larger riders.

Contact: (916) 383-2730, www.factoryutv.net

HCR RACING RZR HIGH DOORS

MSRP: $289

The HCR door is a non-opening, 1/8-inch, aircraft-aluminum door with a step built in for easier entrance and exit into the machine. HCR “doors” fit 2011-and-newer RZR 800 and XP 900 models. They are available in standard silver aluminum or powdercoated red or black.

Contact: (888) 928-7223, www.hcrracing.com

HOUSER DEFENDER DOORS

MSRP: $499

Houser Racing’s Defender doors are like recycling racer style. A thermoformed outer skin protects you from the elements, and an aluminum inner skin protects your legs from the door frame. To keep the RZR XP 1000 OEM fit, finish and hardware, the HR Defender door reuses the OEM door structure, hinges and latch to maximize adjustability and fitment. As a consequence, the Defender is both light and strong.

Contact: (877) 6GO-FAST, www.houser-racing.com

KIMPEX USA POLARIS LOWER HALF DOORS

MSRP: $259.99

Kimpex lower half doors are for 2014-and-up Polaris RZR models with standard half doors. They are constructed of steel, UHMW and rubber, and they come with the needed hardware. They come in black only, but if you are buying from Kimpex online, the doors are eligible for free shipping.

Contact: www.kimpex.com

KIMPEX OEM-STYLE UTV DOORS

MSRP: From $579.99

The Kimpex Can-Am Commander and Maverick doors do have that OEM look to them, but they are built on a steel frame with aluminum outer panels and a fabric interior. They also use an automotive-style handle. They mount with no mods required to the machine, and they remove with two bolts. Each door weighs 10 pounds.

Contact: www.kimpex.com

POLARIS LOWER HALF DOORS

MSRP: $350–$800

Pure Polaris is the accessory arm of Polaris, and it offers simple-to-install lower half doors to work with the upper quarter doors on both the two- and four-seat RZR XP 1000, 900 S, XP Turbo and XP 4 models. As you would expect from Polaris, the doors are claimed to have a clean fit, and they are offered in both aluminum and plastic. Both material options are black, and there are graphic extensions available as well.

Contact: www.purepolaris.com

POLARIS RZR ALUMINUM POWDERCOATED LOWER HALF DOORS

MSRP: $549

Polaris knows that many owners will race or like that racing style, so it offers light aluminum-construction doors that provide style and protection. The doors integrate with the newer RZR 900, 900 S and XP 1000 quarter-door system for an easy install, no rattling while driving and a firm seal against the elements.

Contact: www.purepolaris.com

PRO ARMOR DOORS

MSRP: $549.95–$1,099.95

Pro Armor’s standard doors are made for a wide range of Polaris sport UTVs, limited Ranger models and the Arctic Cat Wildcat 1000. For the Ranger and the Wildcat, the doors have aluminum skins, but for the rest of the Polaris doors you can choose between aluminum skins and aluminum skins with cut-outs and nets. The nets and the door skins interchange. The construction is all aluminum, and the three-point mounting is sturdy. PA doors are a direct bolt-on and have the newest generation of slam latches. There are a wide range of graphics for the doors, and knee pads for the inside, but those are sold separately.

Contact: (888) 312-7667, www.proarmor.com

PRO ARMOR STEALTH DOORS

MSRP: $499.95–$799.95

Stealth doors from Pro Armor are aluminum skins that mount right over the stock quarter-doors on 2014-andup RZR models. The skins have aggressive styling with mesh cutout grilles and integrated scoops. Stealth doors use stock latches and hinges for a quick and easy install, and they are made from .080-inch-thick aircraft-grade aluminum. A rubber door gasket is included for a solid feel and no rattles. Knee pads and graphics kits sold separately.

Contact: (888) 312-7667, www.proarmor.com

PRO ARMOR XP1K ALUMINUM HALF DOORS

MSRP: $549.95–$1,099.95

Pro Armor has released revised aluminum doors for the Polaris XP 1000. The doors are direct bolt-on to the 2014+ XP1K/XP1K4 and 2016 Turbo editions and install in minutes. PA has upgraded the latch and lever system in the doors. Installation is easy, and the doors allow for plenty of adjustment should you need it. The doors open almost a full 180 degrees, so a limit strap is included. The doors are available in black with additional colors and combos coming soon. The comfortable height of the door top and 54-inch door-to-door width allow for added interior space.

Contact: (888) 312-7667, www.proarmor.com

PRO ARMOR RZR 900 S, 1000 & XP 1000 LOWER DOOR INSERTS

MSRP: $199.95–$399.95

These aluminum-door inserts bolt to the existing quarter-doors of the two- and four-seat RZR 900 S, 1000 and XP 1000 models. They mount easily to the stock door, and they include a rubber gasket to eliminate rattles. Knee pads and graphics kits sold separately.

Contact: (888) 312-7667, www.proarmor.com

PRP RZR LOWER EXTENSIONS

MSRP: $239–$449

These simple bolt-in lower door extensions add more protection and style to the two- and four-seat RZR S 900, 1000, XP 1000, and XP Turbo quarter-doors. The powdercoated aluminum door extensions bolt to the existing holes on the stock RZR doors.

Contact: (800) 317-6253, www.prpseats.com

PRP STEEL FRAME DOORS

MSRP: $550–$1100

PRP UTV doors for the RZR XP 1000, XP 1000 4, XP 900, XP 900 4 and 800, and Wildcat feature steel frames that are stronger and more durable than typical aluminum door frames. They are designed to resist bending, weathering and premature wear. The steel frames and aluminum door skins are both powdercoated black and are available with an optional vinyl covering inside for comfort and noise reduction. The doors are simple to install, and they open and close securely with a dual-locking slamlatch.

Contact: 800-317-6253, www.prpseats.com

SDR MOTORSPORTS HI-BRED BOLT-IN XP1K DOORS

MSRP: $750.00

The Hi-Bred door is styled to look more like a custom fixed-door opening filler than a bolt-in door. SDR’s Hi-Bred XP1K doors are designed to be rattle-free, easy to install and completely serviceable to ensure trouble-free function for many years. They feature a patent-pending, single-pivot, aluminum hinge designed specifically for its UTV doors.

Contact: (800) 277-2280, www.sdrmotorsports.com

SSV WORKS RZR XP 1000 DOOR SPEAKER PODS

MSRP: $300–$369

If you’re looking for killer sound and a clean door enclosure for the RZR XP 1000, look no further. These lower-door speaker pods seal off the RZR’s lower-door void while incorporating a tuned speaker enclosure that houses a 6.5-inch speaker. The doors are available loaded with different brands of speakers, or empty if you want to use your own. They are also available separately for the rear doors of the XP 1000 4.

Contact: (818) 991-1778, www.ssvworks.com

SUPERATV RZR XP 1000 FULL DOORS

MSRP: $349

These lightweight, affordable, molded-polypropylene, 2014-and-up RZR XP 1000 full doors keep all the dirt, water and mud out with a sleek look. SuperATV’s doors use the stock door mounting and closure hardware for simple installation and rattle-free performance.

Contact: (812) 574-7777, www.superatv.com

TUSK ALUMINUM SUICIDE DOORS WITH NETS

MSRP: $399.99

Tusk’s aluminum tubing and panel doors for Polaris RZR 570, 800 and XP 900 feature a pin-and-spring-style latch system, a dual-point mounting system and rugged nylon netting on the upper part of the doors. The doors have all necessary hardware, and they do not limit gas-cap access. Antivibration, adhesive rubber strips are included.

Contact: (800) 336-5437, www.rockymountainatvmc.com

TUSK FORCE XP 1000, 900 & 900 S UTV DOOR KITS

MSRP: $399.99

Tusk Force UTV doors are designed to give your RZR XP 1000, RZR 900 S, or RZR 900 XC the aggressive appearance you have been looking for. Formed from one piece of aluminum with no seams, the door is incredibly strong and lightweight. The doors feature vents that can be opened and closed to help with heat and dust. The doors use a factory door frame and latch to maintain safety and quality. Side-by-side doors are essential safety components that help keep your limbs in the UTV and sticks and rocks out. These Tusk doors offer the best in design, quality and features without breaking the bank.

Contact: (800) 336-5437, www.rockymountainatvmc.com

UTV GIANT RZR BEAR CLAW V.2 DOORS

MSRP: $350 with free shipping

The second-generation V.2 RZR 800, RZR S 800, RZR 570, RZR XP 900 doors feature a larger door for easier entry and better access to the gas cap. The triangular panels have also been welded in to eliminate the rattling associated with bolt-in panels. They are still made 100 percent in the USA with a .090 steel tube frame and pre-attached aluminum skins. The Bear Claw latch system allows for natural RZR frame flex, so the doors are less likely to pop open than others on the market.

Contact: www.utvgiant.com

UTV INC. OPENING DOORS

MSRP: $599–$999

UTV Inc. claims to have pioneered the rattle-free, easily removable, slam-latch UTV door. The RZR XP 1000, 900 S, XP 1000 4, XP 900, Maverick, Commander and Wildcat door frames are made from TIGwelded steel tubing with aluminum skins that roll over the tubing to fill in every body line. It is a true race-door look without the hassle of having to “Ricky Bobby” yourself in and out of your car. UTV Inc. doors also feature automotive-style dual-latching mechanisms and large, easy-to-use billet-aluminum handles for easy entry and exit.

Contact: www.utvinc.com

UTV INC. RZR XP 1000 FRONT LOWER PANELS

MSRP: $139

UTV Inc.’s XP 1000, 900 S, XP Turbo aluminum lower-door panels are a super-simple and reasonably priced way to close up the stock doors. They are made from aluminum and powdercoated black to match the stock cage.

Contact: www.utvinc.com