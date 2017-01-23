Headline News
VINTAGE BUMPER CAR RESTORATION PROJECT & MORE

lone-star bumper car 1
January 23, 2017
    For older Dirt Wheels readers we remember how much fun it was to go to the Amusement Arcades and slam into our buddies in the bumper cars. Many of those older bumper cars have been retired and put out to pasture in junk yards. The guys at Lonestar Racing thought that was a shame and they set out to bring some of those vintage fun machines back to life. Not only that, but they thought it’d also be cool to upgrade the original electric motors to something with a little more horsepower.

    Here is an example of one of Lonestar Racing’s vintage bumper car projects. They fabricated a new chassis for it and then added the engine from a Suzuki GSXR 750. With over 100 horsepower the thing scoots along much quicker than the original version. By adding a roll bar and a different set of tires it could become a unique UTV for roosting at the dunes.

lone_ bumper 2

