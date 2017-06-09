WHAT HAPPENED AT THE BAJA 500?

26 UTVs managed the finish the grueling 500 mile race down in Mexico.

Polaris Factory Racers filled the podium in the Pro UTV Forced Induction class with Justin Lambert in his No. 2918 Cognito RZR XP Turbo EPS taking the win and overall. Branden Sims in the No. 2913 Lonestar Racing turbo took second and the No. 2975 Black Hills RZR XP Turbo EPS piloted by Mike Cafro finished third.



In the Pro UTV class, RZRs would be the only vehicles to finish of the 11 starters. JT Holmes took the class win in his No. 1950 RZR XP 1000 EPS, Adrian Orellana finished second and Don Whittington took third. The next SCORE race is the Rosarito Beach Desert Challenge, Sept. 14-18.