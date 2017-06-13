Headline News
WHERE TO RIDE GUIDE —

June 13, 2017
BRIMSTONE PARAGON EVENT SEPTEMBER 22-24

— Camp, ride, cut loose and kick back: that is the goal at Brimstone’s fall event it calls Paragon. Yamaha has a heavy presence at Paragon including the Yamaha Country Pavilion displaying the latest Yamaha product line for the trail. Prize giveaways, Yamaha Country Karaoke, Yamaha YXZ 1000R / YXZ1000R SS demo rides, and the Grand Prize is a tricked out Yamaha YXZ 1000R SS.

Concerts are by country legend Hank Williams, Jr. There will be rides, competitions and other opportunities for motorized or non-motorized activities. Some of those are the Ultimate Competitive Challenge, getting muddy and the Wild Mountain Rampage with Mad Hatter and Physical Challenges.

It is possible to just attend the concerts, but if you plan to ride you must have a Brimstone event pass and Brimstone trail pass for the park trails. If you plan on riding the TWRA trails you must buy a TWRA trail pass. The event pass (good for the concert) is $75, and the resort band starts at $25 a day for adults and $15 a day for under 17 years old. The prices get cheaper with each added day, and a full week for an adult is $68.

Brimstone Recreation, LLC manages and promotes the recreational use of over 19,196 acres nestled in the remote wilds of Northeast Tennessee and located in the Heart of Appalachia. It has over 300 miles of OHV trails and roads with numerous overlooks and culture exploration points of interest. Brimstone offers a wide array of recreational activities including ATV and UTV riding, hunting, fishing, river sports- kayaking and canoeing and camping.

For event information go to www.brimstoneparagon.com, and for general park info and lodging details call 1.800.BRIMSTONE or go to www.brimstoneretreats.com.

Brimstone is located around 60 miles northwest of Knoxville, Tennessee and around 150 miles east of Nashville, Tennessee.

