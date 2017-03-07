WHERE TO RIDE ON APRIL 20-22:

Headline News
WINDROCK PARK SPRING JAMBOREE!

OLIVER SPRINGS, TENNESSEE, APRIL 20-22, 2017, 

CONTACT: www.windrockpark.com 865-435-3492

COST PER RIDER: $10

The Windrock Park Spring Jamboree has over 300 miles of trails available for riders of all skill levels. The first ride kicks off with a Thursday evening sunset ride. The other activities for the weekend include guided rides, ATV rodeo, drag races, kid’s adventure, shooting area, vendors, demo rides, bonfires and a cook-out. There is also an open-cross-style race for ATV’s and UTV’s. The fan favorite event, the Windrock Challenge Obstacle Course, can be entered as a competition or it is open prior to the competition just for the person who wants the challenge without competing head-to-head. Located within the park are fully furnished two-story cabins, rustic one-room cabins, RV sites with full hookups, and tent camping sites.

See more “Where-To-Ride Events” in the May issue of Dirt Wheels which goes on sale April 6.

